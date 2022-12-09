Bottom line she is looking out for her self not the people she supposed represent those corporate folks have her. That's we she is going the independent route some how a republican may in up with that seat in 2024 see how things are from here until that election cycle
She's betting that the Democrats won't run anybody against her in the general election or even nominate somebody in the primary unless there are two candidates vying for the spot. It's a smart move really, because there's a left winger Democrat who is considering challenging her in the primary and he would be very competitive. Should he win he'd go head to head against the Republican candidate. But this way, if they put somebody up on the Democrat side in the general they split the vote and give the Republican candidate a great chance of winning. So voters have to decide whether that's worth the risk of which party they want holding that seat.
Here’s the problem, since we are a two party system, she will take votes away from either party. It makes for a messy election. With her wishy washy political antics she most likely won’t get enough votes to win either party.
Comments / 69