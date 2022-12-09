MINNEAPOLIS -- The new legislative session starts in less than a month, and it promises to be a blockbuster.The DFL has full control of the legislature and the governor's Office. Around the Capitol, they are calling it the trifecta. For the first time since 2014, Democrats are in full control of state government. They also have a $17.6 billion surplus to work with. Among their priorities are paid family leave, lowering the cost of day care, and a major push in K-12 education, in part to try and help with the devastating learning loss from the pandemic. The DFL also has...

