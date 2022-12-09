ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ABC Cancels Backstreet Boys Holiday Special After Nick Carter Rape Claims

By Adam Manno
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dULFh_0jdDmygy00
Aaron J. Thornton

ABC will no longer air a Backstreet Boys holiday special after group member Nick Carter was accused of rape in a lawsuit Thursday. “A Very Backstreet Holiday” was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this month and was set to air on Dec. 14, with special guests including Meghan Trainor, Seth Rogen, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, and Atsuko. The ’90s boy band, which had six Top 10 hits in the U.S., was set to perform songs from their first holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas, released in October. The special was pulled less than 24 hours after a woman named Shannon Ruth gave a tearful press conference announcing a civil lawsuit against Carter, 42, alleging he raped her in a tour bus outside a venue in Tacoma, Washington, back in 2001 . The singer has denied all claims. This is just the latest bad news for the Carter family. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron was found dead in his bathtub after a long struggle with drug addiction. His cause of death has yet to be released, though officers reportedly found pills and inhalants near his body.

Read it at Page Six

Comments / 8

itsme12and3
3d ago

Statue of limitations is up. can't even be brought to court.. Why are you coming forward now and not 20+ years ago??

Reply
3
Related
Page Six

Nick Carter responds to underage rape allegations from autistic fan

Nick Carter is denying the bombshell claims that he allegedly raped a fan when she was underage back in 2001. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the Backstreet Boys member’s attorney Michael Holtz said in a statement obtained by Page Six. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is...
People

Who Is Nick Carter's Wife? All About Lauren Kitt Carter

Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter were introduced by his siblings in 2009 Nick Carter has his brother and sister to thank for introducing him to his future wife, Lauren Kitt Carter. After Nick's sister Angel Carter and late brother Aaron Carter nearly demanded he meet their friend Lauren, sparks immediately flew between the pair. Five years after their first meeting, Nick and Lauren tied the knot and soon began a family of their own. "It's funny, I have two families," Nick told PEOPLE in 2018. "I have one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter's Attorney Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations: 'It's Not Only Legally Meritless But Entirely Untrue'

Nick Carter has strongly denied recent rape accusations that have been brought to light by a then-underage fan, Shannon Ruth. The Backstreet Boys member's attorney, Michael Holtz, confirmed, “this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” in a statement released Thursday, December 8.“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time," the 42-year-old singer's attorney continued in regard to the fan's lawsuit against Carter for alleged sexual...
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Parade

Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute

Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
Glamour

Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support

Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy