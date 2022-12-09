Read full article on original website
Bitcoin rallies from $17k after core CPI data release, should you go long now?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The lower timeframe market structure was strongly bearish. The bulls can wait for a pullback before looking to bid. The U.S. CPI data gave some relief to the bulls...
Are these Litecoin holders attempting to ‘fill the void’ left open by LTC
Litecoin whales with more than one million LTC have added 2.95 million more to their holdings. The LTC lifespan remains in excellent condition even though circulation waned. According to Santiment, at press time, Litecoin [LTC] whales were unmoved by the rough patch that hit the crypto market. Even though things stand in a bad state, these whales have not ceased accumulating LTC.
Bitcoin [BTC] bounces above 50-day MA, but what should LTH expect?
A surge in BTC’s demand in the spot market was observed in the last 24 hours at press time. Addresses with balances greater than 1,000 BTC have not yet started accumulating. An interesting thing just happened with Bitcoin’s price action. It managed to pull off a 5% rally in the last few hours before this press, briefly pushing above its 50-day Moving average. This move happened right after the release of U.S. CPI data and here’s why.
Dogecoin: A renewed whale interest could do this for DOGE in the coming days
DOGE was on the list of the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest BSC whales. However, a few DOGE metrics and market indicators were bearish. Dogecoin’s [DOGE] price action did not manage to make the investors happy, thanks to the on-going bearish market. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that DOGE was down by more than 15% in the last seven days and at press time was trading at $0.08782 with a market capitalization of over $11.6 billion.
What are the odds of Chainlink [LINK] crossing its near-term high this week?
Chainlink reached quite a few milestones this week. Stochastic was oversold, which was bullish, but other metrics were bearish. Chainlink’s [LINK] recent price action was not what the investors expected, as its weekly chart was painted red. According to CoinMarketCap, LINK registered nearly 10% negative weekly gains and was trading at $6.63 with a market capitalization of over $3.3 billion at press time.
BNB surpasses ETH on this front, but can Binance Coin investors truly rejoice
BNB’s latest partnership in the GameFi space could give BNB a much-needed push. Binance Coin [BNB] outperformed Ethereum [ETH] yet again in terms of its total value locked (TVL). According to BNB’s official tweet, its TVL increased slightly this quarter at 8.22%, compared to Ethereum’s increase of 0.45%.
Dogecoin gets December’s first large buys but does this mean DOGE will rally
Dogecoin $1 million whale transaction hit the highest since November ended. Demand for the memecoin lingered in an almost deadpan situation. Dogecoin [DOGE] transactions within the $1 million and above region unexpectedly hit a notable number for the first time in December 2022. According to Santiment, DOGE’s whale transactions around the aforementioned amount stood at 37 at the time of writing.
ETH’s spike in address activity didn’t coincide with ‘profit-taking opportunity’
ETH sold at a five-week high of $1,335 on 13 November. Daily active addresses rallied to a year-high of 653,000. There was a decline in ETH’s network growth. Having traded momentarily at the $1,335 price mark, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] hit a five-week high during the intraday trading session on 13 November.
Cosmos: Increasing selling pressure on ATOM may allow profits at these levels
Cosmos [ATOM] could fall as low as $9.414, based on price charts and indicators. On-chain metrics forecasted a near-term bearish outlook. Cosmos [ATOM] fell below some boundaries on the three-hour chart. With technical indicators pointing to a sharply bearish market structure, ATOM investors could only win by selling at the current price and buying at cheaper prices later to lock the margin.
Compound [COMP] whales intensify accumulation, even as price fails to grow
The count of COMP whales has grown significantly in the last three months. Price, however, continues to fall. Ranked as the 9th DeFi protocol with the largest total value locked (TVL), Compound Finance’s native token COMP has seen increased whale accumulation in the last three months, new data from Santiment revealed.
BNB suffers at the hands of this Binance speculation; what can traders expect
Binance recently experienced a massive net outflow on the back of a possible prosecution from the DOJ. BNB token has also been on a downtrend in recent days. Speculation that Binance could be prosecuted has led to a flurry of attention on the exchange in the past day. There was a reported increase in withdrawals, which could indicate that this prompted some users to panic.
BNB Chain’s November tech and metric update in detail
BNB’s RSI was oversold, which hinted that a trend reversal can be expected soon. BNB’s volume also registered a sharp uptick lately. Binance Coin’s [BNB] price action of late did not align with investors’ interest, as its weekly chart was mostly painted red. According to CoinMarketCap, BNB registered a 2.55% decline over the last seven days.
Cardano [ADA] could offer short-selling opportunities at these levels
ADA had hit a significant supply zone and could face more selling pressure. The selling pressure could drive ADA’s price down to $0.3102. A move beyond the supply zone will invalidate the above outlook. Cardano [ADA] recently hit a supply zone full of bearish order blocks. As such, it...
Is BTC hitting this 2020 metric a sign of an upcoming bull run? Decoding…
Addresses holding 10 – 1000 BTC soared in recent months, hitting 2020 levels for the first time. There are similarities in the price level of BTC observed in 2020 and 2022. The number of individuals who own 10 – 1000 Bitcoin [BTC] increased significantly in recent months. BTC also showed some volatility, mostly due to events surrounding the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin traders can keep an eye on these levels as BTC drops into a demand zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin’s market structure was bullish on the daily chart. Risk-averse traders can wait for Bitcoin’s reaction over the next two days before formulating their trade plans. Bitcoin...
Thailand gets more serious with crypto market, here’s how
Thailand’s financial authorities are about to crack down on cryptocurrency. The action comes after a turbulent year in which Asians experienced significant setbacks. The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing harsher regulations for crypto assets, according to a 13 December Bangkok Post story. However, stricter regulations typically make things harder for regular investors.
PancakeSwap [CAKE] slides beneath range lows, but can buyers snipe an entry?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure was firmly bearish following the loss of the lower timeframe CAKE range. A bullish order block could see a trend reversal, but bulls will need to...
CFTC again calls Ethereum [ETH] a commodity in a court filing, details inside
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has again called the ETH coin a commodity in a court filing on 13 December. It has given rise to speculation that Bitcoin (BTC) is the only cryptocurrency that should be considered a commodity. In CFTC’s lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange FTX, its sister company...
NFT Project SATO’s Proof all set to recover 1132 hacked BTC
Recently, the Twitter account “Where is my 1132 BTC” has received a lot of attention, describing the incident of 1132 BTC lost by hacking in a large centralized exchange Binance in 2018. Following the FTX flash crash, the security of centralized exchanges and the protection of user account...
Ethereum holders push back amid the bear market and declining revenue
Ethereum witnessed declining revenue per core developer. Despite this, retail investors and validators continued to support Ethereum. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 11 December, the amount of Ethereum [ETH] revenue per developer had declined significantly since the beginning of the bull market. With ETH facing increasing volatility after the Merge, declining revenue could pose additional problems for Ethereum.
