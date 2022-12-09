ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect apprehended at Va. state line

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

CAMDEN — A suspect in an early morning bank robbery in Elizabeth City was apprehended at the state line in Virginia and is in custody in Chesapeake, the Camden County sheriff said.

The suspect was taken into custody after engaging in a high speed pursuit with deputies from Pasquotank and Camden counties, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said.

The Camden Sheriff's Office was notified just before 10:30 a.m. of a bank robbery that had occurred earlier Friday in Elizabeth City, according a Camden press release. A communications officer relayed a description of the suspect and suspect's vehicle, which was last seen traveling north of U.S. Highway 17 toward the Virginia state line.

The vehicle was spotted by Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies, who attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect did not stop and the pursuit led into Camden County, where two Camden units intercepted and gave chase. The pursuit continued north at speeds in excess of 100 mph and into Virginia, where officers with the Chesapeake Police Department neutralized the suspect's vehicle by deploying tire deflation devices, according to the press release. The vehicle came to a stop about half of a mile later and the suspect was taken into custody by Camden and Pasquotank deputies without incident. The suspect was transferred to the Chesapeake Police Department for processing.

The Camden Sheriff's Office called the suspect's apprehension an example of "why communication and teamwork is so important." There were no reported injuries and no reported property damage.

Elizabeth City police Chief Phil Webster said his department also was preparing a press release. He did not provide details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC 29 News

Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New reports from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Forbes Advisor says dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia. Speeding, drunk driving, and red-life running are among the unsafe behaviors they’re seeing. As a result, traffic deaths have gone up in the commonwealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy