Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Idaho student murders were ‘frenzied, hateful attack’ that’s left cops baffled over mystery motive, ex-FBI agent says
FOUR University of Idaho students were murdered in a "frenzied, hateful attack" that has left cops baffled over a motive, a former FBI agent has said. Police have not named any suspects or revealed a murder weapon in the two weeks after the students' bodies were found. Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
Idaho Student Murders Crime Scene Could Reveal if Suspect Is Serial Killer
"Certainly not insinuating that this is a serial offender but from the outside looking in, you can't rule it out," one expert told Newsweek.
Woman Claimed Dad Was Serial Killer and She Helped Bury Bodies, But 'No Evidence' Found During Excavation
Lucy Studey claimed she and her siblings helped their father bury dozens of victims near a well on their family's property A three-day excavation failed to turn up any evidence in connection to a woman's claims that her now-deceased father was a prolific serial killer who buried dozens of victims on his Iowa property. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, earlier this week, authorities brought in several experts and used "significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting...
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?
The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years
Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents
Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
Idaho murders – update: Police vow to protect investigation as Kaylee Goncalves’ dad shares gruesome details
Police said they will be selective when releasing details about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students so as to not jeopardise the criminal probe. “We do have a lot of information. We are specifically keeping that information safe,” Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier said in a press release Monday. He continued: “We are not releasing details because we do not want to compromise the investigation. We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims.”“We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”The remarks come on the same...
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
‘Ted Bundy-like’ serial killer sought in deaths of at least 3 women in Tijuana
At least three of the 1,859 homicides reported in the city of Tijuana so far this year are the work of a serial killer likened to Ted Bundy, the state's top prosecutor says.
‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts’ Mistress’s Google History Added a Bizarre Layer to the Trial
At the time of his wife and daughters' murders, Chris Watts had been carrying on an affair with Nichol Kessinger. Where is she now?
Authorities begin search for remains at site of suspected Iowa killings
Authorities are excavating land that once belonged to Donald Dean Studey for a second time after his daughter claims he was a prolific serial killer who murdered up to 70 women.
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
Utah investigators ID suspect in 1972 unsolved murder of Army veteran, rape of woman
Investigators have identified a suspect in the cold case murder of Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, who was brutally killed over Thanksgiving weekend nearly 50 years ago.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Seek Possible Additional Victims in Serial Rape Investigation
Authorities are investigating whether there are additional victims who were sexually assaulted by a man under arrest in connection with February 2021 attacks in Hacienda Heights. The suspect in those attacks, identified as 21-year-old Michael Watson, was arrested Nov. 18 in the Antelope Valley. The investigation began in February 2021,...
BBC
Samuel Bateman: Polygamous cult leader had 20 wives, FBI says
A self-proclaimed prophet in the US had more than 20 wives, some of them younger than 18, the FBI has said. Samuel Rappylee Bateman claimed it was God's will for him to engage in sexual acts with his wives, the FBI said. Bateman, 46, was charged in September with destroying...
seventeen.com
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Content warning: This article contains reference to murder that some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Netflix released the third installment of the popular docuseries Crime Scene on November 29, and like the first season, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, these crimes have never been solved. The three-episode limited series titled Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields tells the story of the victims whose bodies were dumped (and later found) in a desolate oil field along a 50-mile stretch of highway that runs from Houston, Texas, to the nearby beach town of Galveston. Since the early 1970s, mass numbers of bodies have been discovered in the region, resulting in the area being grimly nicknamed by locals as "The Killing Fields."
Richard Cottingham, serial killer known as the "Torso Killer," admits murdering 5 women decades ago, including 23-year-old mom
A serial killer known as the "Torso Killer" admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death during a trip she made to buy shoes at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America's most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings.
