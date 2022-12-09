Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Festive In Naughty Santa Claus Outfit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year, following a long hiatus due to pregnancy. Prior to that, she was involved in a strange angle with Ric Flair and feuding with Charlotte Flair. Regardless, Evans is now back in action and fans can’t wait for her new character. In the meantime, Evans is the gift that keeps on giving – as she gave yet another thirst trap recently.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Earns United States Title Shot During WWE Raw
Seth Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a triple threat match also involving Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, he earned another title shot against Theory. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley squared off against each other to determine the number one contender for the...
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Debuts With WWE
With all of the recent moves WWE has been making as of late you never know the company might bring in and recently it was reported that Kylie Rae was at the WWE Performance Center. The former AEW star made her WWE debut during the Main Event tapings on Monday...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Gets Loud ‘Thank You Mandy’ Chants After WWE NXT Women’s Title Loss
Mandy Rose had one of the most successful runs in the history of WWE NXT. From a mid-card attraction to becoming one of the longest-reigning NXT Women’s champions in history, Mandy certainly has come a long way. Her hard work and dedication were well-appreciated by the fans following her big title loss.
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
ringsidenews.com
Kylie Rae Celebrates Huge Milestone In Her Sobriety
Kylie Rae is a beloved name in pro wrestling, but her life has seen its share of difficulties. This is because Rae’s mental health issues had almost ended her pro wrestling career for good. However, she managed to overcome her demons and shared a huge milestone about her recovery recently.
