Diamond Dallas Page Gives His Thoughts On MJF: “This Kid Has It At A Different Level”
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW world heavyweight champion Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including what the Master of the Diamond cutter thinks of the current AEW world champion, MJF. Check out what Page thinks about the Salt of the Earth in the highlights below.
WWE NXT spoilers for final two shows of 2022
NXT taped the next two weeks of television at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday.
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
William Regal Issues Statement On The Recent News Going Around About Him
William Regal is returning to WWE next month after he requested AEW not pick up his option at the end of the year so he could rejoin his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT. Regal was let go by WWE this past January after working as the on-screen GM for NXT and was active behind the scenes as a scout and coach. He went to AEW at AEW Revolution on March 6, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.
Triple H and Other WWE Officials Reportedly Down on Returning Superstars
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be underwhelmed by some of the Superstars that have returned to the company in recent months. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that a “handful of talent” brought back during the re-hiring wave of the summer have “under-performed and severely underwhelmed” Triple H and other officials since returning.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Planning a WWE Comeback, Vince Facing New Demands from Women Alleging Abuse, New Details on Allegations, More
Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly facing new legal demands from two women who allege that he sexually assaulted them, while also planning a comeback to the company he turned into a global sports entertainment juggernaut. A new report from Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann of The...
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
Tessa Blanchard Names WWE & AEW Wrestlers As Dream Opponents
During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard named several stars she wants to face. Blanchard noted that AEW’s Red Velvet had impressed her recently. She also named WWE’s Natalya and Charlotte Flair:. “People ask me this all the time. There are...
LA Knight Calls Program With Bray Wyatt A “Unique Challenge,” Talks His Time In NXT
WWE star LA Knight recently joined Yahoo for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on working with Bray Wyatt, his thoughts on his time in NXT, and how he feels the new WWE regime under Triple H is going. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Becky Lynch Calls WWE Raw Star The Future Of The Wrestling Business
Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge. During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen....
Ricky Starks Once Again Addresses Comparisons To The Rock, Hates Being Discredited For His Natural Creativity
AEW superstar Ricky Starks joined Comicbook.com to hype up this evening’s Winter Is Coming television special, where the Absolute One will be challenging MJF for the AEW world championship, a match that he earned after winning the World Title Eliminator tournament. During the interview, Starks once again addressed the...
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the WWE NXT Women’s Title Ahead of Her Release
The decision to have Mandy Rose drop the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show was reportedly made at the last minute. As noted, it was revealed today that WWE released Rose from her contract, just hours after her 413-day title reign was ended in last night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. Word is that WWE released Rose due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt like they were in a tough position based on the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, with the feeling that the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract.
D’ Lo Brown Reflects On His Latest Run With IMPACT
The legendary D’Lo Brown recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his latest run with IMPACT, as well as providing some behind-the-scenes insight on the promotion’s popular Aces & Eights faction. Highlights from the signing can be found below.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/12/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. #1 Contender’s Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss...
AEW Makes Significant Backstage Hire In Former WWE Executive
AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.
Winner Takes All Ladder Match Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW
A Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw Lumis and Johnny Gargano buy the WWE merchandise stand out, then start passing the free merchandise out to fans. The Miz attacked them and ran away with the money, but Adam Pearce later came out and ordered him to give the money back. This led to Gargano proposing a Ladder Match for next week’s show, with the money bags on the line. Lumis is putting up his bag of money, but Miz must also put up a bag of money, double or nothing, and winner takes all.
Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross explained that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on great terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.”
New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. The women’s tag team match was announced following the backstage brawl at Deadline....
Ricky Starks Recalls Wrestling MJF On The Indies In Front Of 100 People: “Now We’re Doing It On Live TV In Front Of Millions”
AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently spoke with Comicbook.com to hype this evening’s Winter Is Coming television special, where the Absolute One will challenge MJF for the AEW world heavyweight championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Recalls wrestling MJF on the indies in front of 100 people:
