Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Festive In Naughty Santa Claus Outfit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year, following a long hiatus due to pregnancy. Prior to that, she was involved in a strange angle with Ric Flair and feuding with Charlotte Flair. Regardless, Evans is now back in action and fans can’t wait for her new character. In the meantime, Evans is the gift that keeps on giving – as she gave yet another thirst trap recently.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Gets Loud ‘Thank You Mandy’ Chants After WWE NXT Women’s Title Loss
Mandy Rose had one of the most successful runs in the history of WWE NXT. From a mid-card attraction to becoming one of the longest-reigning NXT Women’s champions in history, Mandy certainly has come a long way. Her hard work and dedication were well-appreciated by the fans following her big title loss.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Moved To Alumni Section After Getting Fired On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. Unfortunately, his time in the company hasn’t been the best for a while now. After repeated failed attempts at capturing the United States Title, Lashley simply snapped this week on RAW, and he was fired in the process. Now the company has even moved him to the Alumni section on the WWE website.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot
Alexa Bliss has been on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s side against Damage CTRL for the past few months. Tonight, she finally earned a title shot against the E.S.T of WWE. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Fired From WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley was warned against letting out his anger on WWE officials by Adam Pearce. The Almighty let his rage got the worst of him on WWE Raw this week and paid the ultimate price. Bobby Lashley squared off against Seth Rollins to determine the number one contender for Austin...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Earns United States Title Shot During WWE Raw
Seth Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a triple threat match also involving Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, he earned another title shot against Theory. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley squared off against each other to determine the number one contender for the...
ringsidenews.com
Roxanne Perez Gets Standing Ovation After Winning NXT Women’s Title
Roxanne Perez accomplished a lot within nine months of her NXT debut. The 21-year-old got the biggest win of her NXT career by beating Mandy Rose for her title tonight. Roxanne Perez captured the gold in the main event of NXT this week. The prodigy put an end to Mandy Rose’s historic NXT Women’s Championship reign with a Pop Rox.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
ringsidenews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Cried After Losing To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has evoked plenty of emotions from fans over the years with his victories in the ring, the most notable example being the end of Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak at the hands of Lesnar. However, a lesser-known account of the upset caused by The Beast Incarnate has surfaced.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Tag Title Match & More For NXT Next Week
The New Day made history by beating Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Deadline this past Saturday. Next week, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will have their first tag title defense on the white and gold brand. Kingston and Woods arrived on NXT this week to...
Comments / 0