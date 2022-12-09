ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

County report of election board member Fusaro's actions differs from her account

A report compiled by the Luzerne County law office regarding the actions of county election board member Alyssa Fusaro the day after the chaotic Nov. 8 general election differs from the account Fusaro gave in a report sent to county officials last month. The law office report includes witness statements...
WFMZ-TV Online

Election board member Fusaro publicly denies allegations in county report

WILKES-BARRE — At Tuesday’s meeting of Luzerne County Council, county Board of Elections member Alyssa Fusaro forcefully denied allegations of misconduct lodged against her in a report compiled by the county office of law. The report concerns Fusaro’s interaction with election bureau employees and temporary workers at the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy