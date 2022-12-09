Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
County report of election board member Fusaro's actions differs from her account
A report compiled by the Luzerne County law office regarding the actions of county election board member Alyssa Fusaro the day after the chaotic Nov. 8 general election differs from the account Fusaro gave in a report sent to county officials last month. The law office report includes witness statements...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election board member Fusaro asks to meet with council in person over report
Luzerne County Board of Elections member Alyssa Fusaro on Monday asked county council to meet with her in public to discuss a report that concerns Fusaro’s alleged actions following the county’s chaotic Nov. 8 general election. Background. At its Dec. 6 meeting, council removed from its agenda a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election board member Fusaro publicly denies allegations in county report
WILKES-BARRE — At Tuesday’s meeting of Luzerne County Council, county Board of Elections member Alyssa Fusaro forcefully denied allegations of misconduct lodged against her in a report compiled by the county office of law. The report concerns Fusaro’s interaction with election bureau employees and temporary workers at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Williamsport
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Williamsport, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in State College
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in State College, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0