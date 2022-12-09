Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
westfordcat.org
First Snowfall Hits Westford, New Town Manager Selected: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Dec. 11 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. A slight chance non-accumulating of snow is possible on Saturday night. Accumulating snow is expected late Sunday through the Monday morning commute. Westford...
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display
LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end. Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Al
WESTFORD — Al, a a 13-year-old male Bichon mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “His back legs are a little bit wobbly, but he loves to run,” Emilia, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “He’s got so much life in him, he’s so sweet.
WCVB
Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
thisweekinworcester.com
International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
Daily Free Press
Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’
Boston’s Seaport District has been transformed into the city’s very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
nshoremag.com
Nostalgic Flavors, Modern Twists, and Lots of Cheese Make Burlington’s Parm a Standout
The server’s uniforms speak volumes at Parm Burlington, the new casual Italian spot from celebrity chef Mario Carbone. The maroon vests and bow ties are a reminder of an era when going out to a restaurant—even a family-friendly one—was an event. When made-from-scratch was the standard rather than the exception, and Sinatra was crooning from every radio.
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
iheart.com
Helicopter Tour Of Boston's Holiday Lights From Thousands Of Feet In Sky
NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One way to get in the holiday spirit is to see holiday lights around the commonwealth. One company is helping people see the lights in a new way... from the skies. Boston Executive Helicopters is taking passengers on a holiday helicopter tour around the...
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
WCVB
Where to find authentic Italian cuisine, spicy Sichuan dishes and diner classics
Chronicle heads to Medford for Bob's Italian Foods, Burlington for Sichuan Gourmet, and Boston for true diner classics. Bob's Italian Foods in Medford is an Italian specialty shop is known for its 6-foot subs, but there are tons and we mean tons, of other classic Italian foods to make you hungry here.
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
Boston Globe
Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway
Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Tuscan Kitchen
First introduced to the northeast in the late 1800s by Italian immigrants, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is a classically Italian way to celebrate Christmas Eve!. Tuscan Kitchen in the Seaport (and Burlington) is offering its own version of the Feast of the Seven Fishes on December 23rd and 24th. The menu features everything from Zuppe de Pesce to Pesce Spada Al Forno! It’s available in restaurant with a wine pairing option or for takeout for you to enjoy at home! Check out the full menu below!
NECN
Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps
Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
