Bluefield’s ‘Holiday of Lights’ is an annual wonder

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – There is generally plenty to do throughout Southern West Virginia during the holidays as local businesses and organizations work to accommodate folks who stop in during the festive season.

But folks throughout the area and beyond would be remiss not to consider making the trip to Bluefield City Park to take in the city’s annual Holiday of Lights Christmas display.

The yearly attraction winds through and around 40 acres of the park area, allowing guests to remain safe and warm in their personal vehicles while taking in the magic of Christmas through an assortment of light displays.

But the wonderous attraction isn’t simply the product of reindeer dust and an overnight shift from Santa’s elves; Months of work go into the assembly of the Holiday of Lights display each year to ensure that each and every one of the million-plus bulbs are sufficiently prepared to shimmer as brilliantly as Rudolph’s nose.

The time it will take guests to traverse the attraction is contingent on traffic flow, but drivers can generally anticipate about 15-30 minutes between the very first and last displays.

Admission to the stunning attraction is completely free, and the delightful folks working the entrance may very well offer some Christmas treats to any little ones aboard for the journey.

Donations are encouraged from those who attend, however, as the generosity of those who enjoy the display each year play a monumental role in the city’s capacity to continue offering the free activity annually to those who wish to partake.

This year, guests can anticipate getting a glimpse of a full Dino World light display before even setting forth on the primary voyage, which itself provides glimpses of iconic characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy, The Grinch, Micky Mouse, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and many more!

Additionally, elves, trees, presents, prince charming and his princess, helicopters, trucks, and balloon light displays will compound the fun as guests marvel at the craftsmanship while singing along to Christmas classics on WKEZ 98.7 EZ-FM.

First opening on Thanksgiving Day each year, Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights attraction operates from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Sunday through Thursday, and 6:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday and Saturday.

The Holiday of Lights can be found at Lotito City Park at 1780 Stadium Dr, Bluefield, WV.

More information on the City of Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights can be found here, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage for Mercer County can be found here.