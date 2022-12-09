ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Bluefield’s ‘Holiday of Lights’ is an annual wonder

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6rgd_0jdDkm8E00

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – There is generally plenty to do throughout Southern West Virginia during the holidays as local businesses and organizations work to accommodate folks who stop in during the festive season.

But folks throughout the area and beyond would be remiss not to consider making the trip to Bluefield City Park to take in the city’s annual Holiday of Lights Christmas display.

The yearly attraction winds through and around 40 acres of the park area, allowing guests to remain safe and warm in their personal vehicles while taking in the magic of Christmas through an assortment of light displays.

But the wonderous attraction isn’t simply the product of reindeer dust and an overnight shift from Santa’s elves; Months of work go into the assembly of the Holiday of Lights display each year to ensure that each and every one of the million-plus bulbs are sufficiently prepared to shimmer as brilliantly as Rudolph’s nose.

The time it will take guests to traverse the attraction is contingent on traffic flow, but drivers can generally anticipate about 15-30 minutes between the very first and last displays.

Admission to the stunning attraction is completely free, and the delightful folks working the entrance may very well offer some Christmas treats to any little ones aboard for the journey.

Donations are encouraged from those who attend, however, as the generosity of those who enjoy the display each year play a monumental role in the city’s capacity to continue offering the free activity annually to those who wish to partake.

This year, guests can anticipate getting a glimpse of a full Dino World light display before even setting forth on the primary voyage, which itself provides glimpses of iconic characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy, The Grinch, Micky Mouse, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and many more!

Additionally, elves, trees, presents, prince charming and his princess, helicopters, trucks, and balloon light displays will compound the fun as guests marvel at the craftsmanship while singing along to Christmas classics on WKEZ 98.7 EZ-FM.

First opening on Thanksgiving Day each year, Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights attraction operates from 6:00pm to 9:00pm Sunday through Thursday, and 6:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday and Saturday.

The Holiday of Lights can be found at Lotito City Park at 1780 Stadium Dr, Bluefield, WV.

More information on the City of Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights can be found here, and additional LOOTPRESS coverage for Mercer County can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Oak Hill streets fill with holiday spirit

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street on Saturday, December 10, 2022, to get the best view of Oak Hill’s annual Christmas Parade. Floats made by local businesses and churches threw candy for the kids in the crowd, joined by the fanfare that filled the air as marching bands from both […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Local businesses participate in Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Oak Leaf Festival set up their Christmas Bazaar event in Fayetteville on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Small businesses and other vendors set up stands, hoping to help shoppers put the finishing touches on their Christmas lists. For the vendors, the event means a lot to them and their businesses, as […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
NRVNews

12/14: A Very Merry Holiday Concert

Join us for our upcoming Holiday Concert on December 14 at 7:00 pm in The Radford University Bondurant Auditorium. Admission is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!
RADFORD, VA
WVNS

Local business hosts first breakfast with Santa

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — A local business helped spread some Christmas cheer through breakfast with Santa. Expressway Food and Fun in Sophia held its first-ever Breakfast with Santa. Kids got to spend time with Santa, playing various games with him along with enjoying some nice food. The owners of Expressway went all out to try […]
SOPHIA, WV
Lootpress

Christmas in the ghost town of Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many go to the old railroad town of Thurmond in the New River Gorge to explore the history, spend time on the river, or catch trains. Some may not be aware that the quaint little town along the New River features a picturesque light display during the Christmas season that can be another good reason to visit the town.
THURMOND, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County

UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Wyoming County street to close for the week to accommodate renovations

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One Wyoming County street is set to see closure through the week to accommodate ongoing renovations to a nearby structure in the area. As advised by the Town of Pineville Monday Morning, renovations to the old Rundle – now Stat – building along Main Avenue in Pineville will result in the closure of an adjacent street throughout the week as work is completed.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
NRVNews

Pollard, Hazel Wade

Former Mayor for the Town of Glen Lyn, Virginia passes in death December 11, 2022. Hazel Marie Wade Pollard was born December 1, 1930, to Kyle Wade and Flora Blankenship and was the first of eight siblings. She was of the Wade-Akers generation of 1848 from Floyd County, Virginia and...
GLEN LYN, VA
Lootpress

Winter at Babcock State Park is a site like no other

CLIFFTOP, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to countless beautiful views that are truly Almost Heaven. With winter destined to make an appearance, it is sure to add even more beauty to the landscape in the Mountain State. One area of the state in particular that will blow...
CLIFFTOP, WV
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Jojo!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 15 Pet of the Week is Jojo!. Jojo is a 12 year old pup who joined his family after a week as a foster from the Humane Society of Raleigh County. He is full of love, considers everyone a friend, and is...
BECKLEY, WV
wwnrradio.com

Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening

Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Flat Top Arms offers bargains and tradition to customers

Some folks collect guns for nostalgic reasons. Others hoard weapons for their sentimental value, such as those guns handed down from generation to generation. Still others like guns for their practical uses—for hunting and shooting, as well as for self-defense. But no matter why you like guns, you’ll find...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

17-year-old missing in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 17-year-old. Takya Johnson was last seen wearing red Grinch pants and a long-sleeved shirt. She was last seen leaving her residence on Monroe St. in Mount Hope on Dec. 11 at around 9 p.m. Anyone with information […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Structure fire shuts down road

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A structure fire has shut down Main Street in both directions in Mount Hope. Fayette County 911 dispatchers say they got the call just before 3:45 Monday morning. The fire is between North Michigan Avenue and North Mosley Avenue. Dispatchers say multiple agencies are on...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

AtWork to host open house, ribbon cutting event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – AtWork has announced its grand opening set to take place on Friday. The grand opening event, which will also feature an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022 at 219 North Kanawha Street in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 60 reopen

UPDATE 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 – RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 60 are now open. ORIGINAL – 10:18 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 — Both lanes of U.S. Route 60 closed after a multi-vehicle accident. At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, multiple crews responded to a two-car collision […]
RAINELLE, WV
WVNS

Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police

UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy