ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Webb telescope sheds light on earliest galaxies to date

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZplC_0jdDkjU300

Four galaxies that existed more than 13 billion years ago have been identified and confirmed by scientists as the earliest known to date.

These galaxies were present around 350 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was just 2% of its current age.

The confirmation comes from the data taken from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is the largest and the most powerful telescope ever built.

Previously, images taken by JWST flagged these galaxies as potential candidates from the early universe, but experts used a technique known as spectroscopy, which measures light to determine the speed and composition of objects in space, to calculate the age of these galaxies, named JADES-GS-z10-0, JADES-GS-z11-0, JADES-GS-z12- and JADES-GS-z13-0.

The experts said their findings corroborate their status as the earliest galaxies ever observed.

Dr Emma Curtis-Lake, Webb Fellow at the University of Hertfordshire and lead author on one of the two scientific papers published as preprints, said: “It was crucial to prove that these galaxies do indeed inhabit the early universe, as it’s very possible for closer galaxies to masquerade as very distant galaxies.

“Seeing the spectrum revealed as we hoped, confirming these galaxies as being at the true edge of our view, some further away than Hubble could see – it is a tremendously exciting achievement for the mission.”

She added: “This confirms we are in new frontier of our investigations into the birth of galaxies.”

More than 80 astronomers from 10 countries were involved in the research as part of the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES) programme.

The data comes from two onboard JWST instruments – the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) – which were developed to hunt for the oldest and faintest galaxies in the universe.

Prof Andrew Bunker, professor of astrophysics at the University of Oxford, said: “Our observations suggest that the formation of the first stars and galaxies started very early in the history of the universe.”

For the studies, the team focused on a small patch of sky for 10 days.

The JADES astronomers were able to observe this patch of sky in nine different infrared wavelength ranges.

The image reveals nearly 100,000 galaxies, each billions of light years away, in a pinprick of the sky equivalent to looking at a mobile phone screen across a football field, according to the researchers.

The astronomers were able to identify the very earliest galaxies by analysing their “distinctive banded” colours, which are visible in infra-red light but invisible in other wavelengths.

Brant Robertson, from the University of California Santa Cruz, who is one of the study co-authors, said: “For the first time, we have discovered galaxies only 350 million years after the Big Bang, and we can be absolutely confident of their fantastic distances.

“To find these early galaxies in such stunningly beautiful images is a special experience.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard. Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.
newschain

Gary Moore eyes Kempton outing for exciting Hansard

Gary Moore is assembling a fine squad of novice hurdlers this term and is eyeing up Kempton on Boxing Day for his taking Huntingdon winner Hansard. The Noel Fehily Racing Club-owned gelding travelled strongly in the hands of Jamie Moore at the Cambridgeshire track on his stable debut and showed plenty of speed to quicken off the slow pace and deny the well-regarded Father Of Jazz and odds-on favourite School Days Over.
newschain

Curtis harbours Welsh National dreams with Pats Fancy

Rebecca Curtis still holds out hope she will have two runners in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow over Christmas. The Newport-based trainer has both Pats Fancy and Wayfinder in the race, but will need plenty to come out if the latter is to take his chance in the big staying handicap chase on December 27.
msn.com

19 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images

The cutting-edge, $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shared its debut image with the world on July 12, 2022, peering deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. Since then, JWST has captured the mystery and beauty of the cosmos in image after dazzling image, captivating curious Earthlings everywhere. Here are 19 of the telescope’s finest observations.
BGR.com

Two colliding black holes created a phenomenon scientists have never seen before

Scientists discovered a phenomenon created by a black hole merger. They believe the merger took place when two black holes collided as they passed by each other, creating something we’ve never seen before. The researchers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature Astronomy, and astronomers plan to continue studying the object in the future.
Futurism

Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked

On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
PC Magazine

Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite

A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
brytfmonline.com

The James Webb Telescope reveals a new view of the pillars of creation

Nearly 30 years ago, the Pillars of Creation astounded the astronomy world when they were captured by NASA’s famous Hubble Space Telescope. Now a new generation can enjoy a fresh look at the haunting landscape after the US space agency’s $10 billion (£7.4 billion) James Webb Hyperspace Telescope captured the same tendrils of gas and dust.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say

Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Oldest Star Clusters in the Universe

A team of astronomers used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered. These dense groups of millions of stars may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe. The early analysis of Webb’s First Deep Field image, which depicts some...
BGR.com

James Webb telescope breakthrough lets us ‘see’ dark matter

Dark matter is one of the biggest mysteries of the universe. We’re pretty sure it exists, in fact, we’re pretty sure that it makes up a large majority of our universe. But we’ve never been able to see dark matter ourselves. That may change soon, though, as a trick with the James Webb space telescope could let us “see” dark matter.
ScienceAlert

We Finally Know How Black Holes Produce The Most Brilliant Light in The Universe

For something that emits no light that we can detect, black holes just love to cloak themselves in radiance. Some of the brightest light in the Universe comes from supermassive black holes, in fact. Well, not actually the black holes themselves; it's the material around them as they actively slurp down vast amounts of matter from their immediate surroundings. Among the brightest of these maelstroms of swirling hot material are galaxies known as blazars. Not only do they glow with the heat of a swirling coat, but they also channel material into 'blazing' beams that zoom through the cosmos, shedding electromagnetic...
Digital Trends

James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan

Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory have teamed up to study Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and observe the way that clouds move around it. Early preview results of this research have now been released, which have not yet been peer-reviewed. By bringing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy