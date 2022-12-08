ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile

Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
MedicalXpress

Neurocomputational evidence that conflicting motives govern our sense of fairness

The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
KevinMD.com

Gender bias is powerful and harmful

The Boston Globe recently published an article on Dr. Jane Weeks, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who declined treatment for breast cancer, passed out at work due to a pulmonary embolism in 2012, and ultimately died of breast cancer in 2013. I was a first-year fellow training at Dana-Farber in 2012 and vividly recall hearing that a well-known oncologist had passed out in the cafeteria. There were many speculations about how this could have happened, and of course, in an environment such as ours, cancer was at the top of everyone’s mind. Yet we never learned of Dr. Weeks’ diagnosis until much later.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VI TECHNO-HUB

Changing the Future with Gender Equitability

In this article, we'll explore the power of gender equity and how it can change the future. We'll discuss the current state of gender equity and the challenges we face in achieving it. We'll also explore the potential benefits of gender equity and how it can improve our lives and our world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy