Related
Gizmodo
End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile
Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Israel to crack down on social media companies to tackle offensive content
JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it plans to regulate social media companies such as TikTok, YouTube, Meta's (META.O) Facebook and Twitter, following in the steps of the European Union in tackling illegal and offensive online content.
Gen Z’s voting habits are all the proof companies need to act on societal issues
Without the Gen Z vote, the results of the U.S. midterm elections would look very different.
MedicalXpress
Neurocomputational evidence that conflicting motives govern our sense of fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
KevinMD.com
Gender bias is powerful and harmful
The Boston Globe recently published an article on Dr. Jane Weeks, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who declined treatment for breast cancer, passed out at work due to a pulmonary embolism in 2012, and ultimately died of breast cancer in 2013. I was a first-year fellow training at Dana-Farber in 2012 and vividly recall hearing that a well-known oncologist had passed out in the cafeteria. There were many speculations about how this could have happened, and of course, in an environment such as ours, cancer was at the top of everyone’s mind. Yet we never learned of Dr. Weeks’ diagnosis until much later.
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
A women's advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint against Facebook parent Meta.
Two women sue Apple, claiming they were stalked by exes who used AirTags to track them
Two women have filed a class action lawsuit in California against Apple charging its AirTag devices serve as dangerous tools for stalkers.
Changing the Future with Gender Equitability
In this article, we'll explore the power of gender equity and how it can change the future. We'll discuss the current state of gender equity and the challenges we face in achieving it. We'll also explore the potential benefits of gender equity and how it can improve our lives and our world.
Texas Bill To Ban Children Under 18 From Social Media
Time for another Ban on Social MediaPhoto byImage by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay. A congressman from North Texas has proposed a measure that would outlaw social media use among kids in the region.
