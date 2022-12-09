For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Kirk! This playful puppy is still awaiting adoption at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Kirk has tons of puppy energy but is great around other animals and kiddos. He would be the perfect addition to a growing family or anyone looking for an energetic companion! You can view Kirk or any of his other available friends at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO