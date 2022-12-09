ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Holiday Hero Toy and Food Drive helps families in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department helped dozens of children this holiday season with a toy and food drive. The Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive brought assistance to a total of 34 families in Barren County this year. The Glasgow Police Department says these families included...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Warm the hearts and feet of seniors: 6,400+ pairs of socks collected!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Warm the hearts and feet of seniors…. “This particular part of our society is often overlooked. And yet they’re one of the reasons why our society is the way that it is,” said volunteer Heather Bitterling. …that’s the motto behind Christian Family Radio’s Socks for Seniors...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade brings holiday spirit downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After having to wait one extra week due to cancellation, the Bowling Green Christmas Parade finally hit the Streets in downtown Bowling Green. The grey skies didn’t hold anyone back as the street were lined filled with smiling faces and residents waving. Santa, his elves and The Grinch all made appearances.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Miracle on College Street Mile

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was jam-packed with holiday spirit after all the Christmas festivities that went on!. Even with the rescheduling of Miracle on College St. Mile and the Jaycee Christmas Parade, the crowds didn’t falter. The Bowling Green Community stepped out to experience the Christmas cheer this year with tons of festive events!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Disaster preparedness kits handed out at Preston Miller Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over at Preston Miller Park, many gathered to grab some free disaster preparedness kits. Patrons were handed a bag that they could fill with things like water, cleaning products like hand sanitizer and many other items. Sheets were also given out explaining how you can prepare yourself in case an emergency hits.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Residents gather to remember the December tornadoes at Light the Path

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend across town many gathered to remember the devastation and those that were lost during the December tornadoes. Moss Creek, National Corvette Motorsports Park, and the roundabout on the bypass held vigils with candlelight and lanterns to commemorate those who were lost. Starting at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Kirk

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Kirk! This playful puppy is still awaiting adoption at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Kirk has tons of puppy energy but is great around other animals and kiddos. He would be the perfect addition to a growing family or anyone looking for an energetic companion! You can view Kirk or any of his other available friends at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment

Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

City of BG to sponsor 2023 Academy for New Americans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For anyone new to America looking to become a leader in your community, the City of Bowling Green will once again sponsor their Academy for New American program in 2023. The Department of Neighborhood and Community Services-led program empowers new Americans to confidently participate in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
q95fm.net

Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made

Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WHITE PLAINS, KY
WBKO

BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BG/WC legislators proclaim 5th Cultivate Kindness day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the fifth year in a row, the City of Bowling Green is proclaiming Cultivate Kindness day in honor of a Bowling Green High School student gone too soon. McKenzi Loid was killed by a drunk driver in December 2017. Found on her screen saver...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.

