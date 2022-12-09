Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Holiday Hero Toy and Food Drive helps families in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department helped dozens of children this holiday season with a toy and food drive. The Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive brought assistance to a total of 34 families in Barren County this year. The Glasgow Police Department says these families included...
wnky.com
Warm the hearts and feet of seniors: 6,400+ pairs of socks collected!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Warm the hearts and feet of seniors…. “This particular part of our society is often overlooked. And yet they’re one of the reasons why our society is the way that it is,” said volunteer Heather Bitterling. …that’s the motto behind Christian Family Radio’s Socks for Seniors...
wnky.com
Salvation Army BG Angel Tree needs you NOW, almost 200 kids not provided for
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree provides Christmas presents for families in need every year, but this season, the Bowling Green chapter severely needs your help to fill their quota. Angel Tree present drop-offs were supposed to wrap up today at Greenwood Mall, but...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade brings holiday spirit downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After having to wait one extra week due to cancellation, the Bowling Green Christmas Parade finally hit the Streets in downtown Bowling Green. The grey skies didn’t hold anyone back as the street were lined filled with smiling faces and residents waving. Santa, his elves and The Grinch all made appearances.
wnky.com
Miracle on College Street Mile
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was jam-packed with holiday spirit after all the Christmas festivities that went on!. Even with the rescheduling of Miracle on College St. Mile and the Jaycee Christmas Parade, the crowds didn’t falter. The Bowling Green Community stepped out to experience the Christmas cheer this year with tons of festive events!
wnky.com
Disaster preparedness kits handed out at Preston Miller Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over at Preston Miller Park, many gathered to grab some free disaster preparedness kits. Patrons were handed a bag that they could fill with things like water, cleaning products like hand sanitizer and many other items. Sheets were also given out explaining how you can prepare yourself in case an emergency hits.
wnky.com
Residents gather to remember the December tornadoes at Light the Path
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend across town many gathered to remember the devastation and those that were lost during the December tornadoes. Moss Creek, National Corvette Motorsports Park, and the roundabout on the bypass held vigils with candlelight and lanterns to commemorate those who were lost. Starting at...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Kirk
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Kirk! This playful puppy is still awaiting adoption at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Kirk has tons of puppy energy but is great around other animals and kiddos. He would be the perfect addition to a growing family or anyone looking for an energetic companion! You can view Kirk or any of his other available friends at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
WBKO
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
k105.com
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
WBKO
One year after the tornadoes, Logan County is healing but still bears the scars
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly tornado outbreak cut a path through the state last December, many communities left in its wake are still rebuilding in the aftermath. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Chandler’s Chapel area of Logan County.
wnky.com
City of BG to sponsor 2023 Academy for New Americans
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For anyone new to America looking to become a leader in your community, the City of Bowling Green will once again sponsor their Academy for New American program in 2023. The Department of Neighborhood and Community Services-led program empowers new Americans to confidently participate in...
clarksvillenow.com
New crossover path on I-24 could help save lives thanks to local Traffic Safety Task Force
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There is a new crossover pathway for emergency vehicles on I-24 in Montgomery County, thanks to efforts by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Traffic Safety Task Force. In November 2022, a new crossover was completed by TDOT for emergency vehicles on I-24 at mile marker 12.6.
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
WBKO
Dish Network’s “Operation Appreciation” offers preparedness kits to Bowling Green community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For Dish Network’s operation appreciation day of giving, they wanted to highlight the resilience of Bowling Green community members, just one year since the devastating December tornado hit Bowling Green. “This is a part of Dish’s small-town operation appreciation, so we have been working...
wnky.com
BG/WC legislators proclaim 5th Cultivate Kindness day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the fifth year in a row, the City of Bowling Green is proclaiming Cultivate Kindness day in honor of a Bowling Green High School student gone too soon. McKenzi Loid was killed by a drunk driver in December 2017. Found on her screen saver...
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
