ATLANTA, Ga. – Freshman guard Leland Walker was chosen as the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday. In two games last week, Walker averaged 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 50 percent from the field (10-for-20), 46 percent from 3-point range (5-for-11) and hit on 82 percent (9-for-11) at the free throw line.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO