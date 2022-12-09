Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is ‘Crazier’ Than We Imagined: How Does the Singer Make Her Money?
Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Keep reading to learn about her fortune. What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?. Once Taylor established...
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Somewhat Responsible for Taylor Swift’s Hit ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift draws inspiration from her personal life -- and that often involves A-list stars. So what does Gwyneth Paltrow have to do with 'All Too Well'?
Dwayne Johnson watches wife sing national anthem alongside their daughters
Dwayne Johnson proudly looked on as his wife Lauren performed the national anthem at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game Sunday.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Luke Bryan Shares His Holiday Plans After Wife Caroline Got Hip Surgery (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan's holiday plans usually include a trip to the ski slopes, but with his wife, Caroline, on the mend following hip surgery, the country superstar's plans will look a little different this year. The "Play It Again" crooner spoke to ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet for the...
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pose in Matching Camo Outfits for Thanksgiving Photo
The "No Doubt" songstress is making it known that she is thankful for her husband–today and every day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby as they smiled for the camera. The black and white photo captured the pair, who both donned camouflage outfits while Stefani wore a white cowboy hat and Shelton opted for a trucker hat.
Tish Cyrus Confirms Romance With 'Prison Break' Star Following Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
Tish Cyrus just made her relationship with Dominic Purcell Instagram official while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday. Tish, 55, confirmed her romance with the Prison Break star, 52, on social media Sunday, posting a photo of the two loved up and looking out at the ocean at Miley's party to her Story.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Relationship Timeline: From DMs to Dream Wedding
True love! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith fell head over heels for each other when they first met, and their quiet love story slowly captured all of our hearts. The This Is Us star never stopped believing she deserved love after she went through a devastating split from her estranged husband, Ryan Adams. Moore and […]
Pete Doherty Gives Surprise Performance At France’s Les Arcs Film Festival
Former enfant terrible of British rock Peter Doherty and keyboard playing producer-filmmaker wife Katia de Vidas gave a surprise private concert at the Les Arcs Film Festival in the French Alps on Monday evening. The couple – who perform under the Pete Doherty and The Puta Madres banner – took to the stage at the closing night party of the festival’s four-day Industry Village. The meeting, running December 10-13 within the framework of the public-facing festival, hosted around 600 film professionals from across Europe for a relaxed program of project showcases, workshops, networking, skiing and après-ski. Doherty and de Vidas first connected...
Reese Witherspoon's Nashville Move Last-Ditch Effort To Save Rocky Marriage With Jim Toth: Source
Reese Witherspoon has amassed quite an impressive real estate portfolio over the years, but her recent $18 million purchase of a mansion in Nashville was a very different kind of investment because the home represents a place where she and her husband, Jim Toth, can start a new chapter together, RadarOnline.com can report.The actress, 46, snapped up the property that sits on four acres and features a swimming pool and tennis court earlier this year after concluding that she wanted to plant roots outside of Hollywood."Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," a source revealed. "It's...
