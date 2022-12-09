Universal announces new 'Minions' attraction, Disney reveals Genie+ update and KSC adds holiday projection show

ORLANDO – An iconic Disney ride is shutting down.According to a report from USA Today, Splash Mountain is set to close on January 23.The water ride is closing after being criticized for its idyllic portrayal of plantation life with its current Brer Rabbit story tied to the 1946 Disney film, "Song of the South." Disney CEO Bob Iger said at a March 2020 shareholders meeting, that even with a disclaimer, he felt that "'Song of the South' was just not appropriate in today's world." A petition to change Splash Mountain's theme went viral the same year and Disney announced plans to do so, noting the change had been in the works since 2019.The ride's replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is set to open in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.It will continue the story started in Disney's beloved animated film "The Princess and the Frog."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO