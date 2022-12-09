Universal announces new 'Minions' attraction, Disney reveals Genie+ update and KSC adds holiday projection show

Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Orlando named the #1 most overrated tourist stop of 2022: a satirical pieceKelsey KrygerOrlando, FL
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
Disney's Epcot Brings Back Guest-Favorite Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot has never been known as a great thrill ride theme park. Rides and attractions at the Florida park that first opened in 1982 have been more geared toward adults with the World Showcase collection of areas with themes of different countries and various themed pavilions sponsored by corporations.
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain closing
ORLANDO – An iconic Disney ride is shutting down.According to a report from USA Today, Splash Mountain is set to close on January 23.The water ride is closing after being criticized for its idyllic portrayal of plantation life with its current Brer Rabbit story tied to the 1946 Disney film, "Song of the South." Disney CEO Bob Iger said at a March 2020 shareholders meeting, that even with a disclaimer, he felt that "'Song of the South' was just not appropriate in today's world." A petition to change Splash Mountain's theme went viral the same year and Disney announced plans to do so, noting the change had been in the works since 2019.The ride's replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is set to open in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.It will continue the story started in Disney's beloved animated film "The Princess and the Frog."
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
Universal Studios Florida Is Going All-In On Minions With A New Attraction And More
Universal Studios Florida already has one Minions attraction, but another is one the way.
New Wands, Including Park Exclusive, Appear at Ollivanders in Universal Studios Hollywood
An all-new collection of interactive wands, including a Universal Studios Hollywood exclusive, have arrived at Ollivanders inside the park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests visiting any of the four Universal Parks that feature a Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, can now purchase thirteen new and interactive wands as part of this 2022 collection. Each wand pairs a wood type with one of the Wizarding World wand power cores, unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. As opposed to the previous series, however, guests are no longer matched to a wand using the Celtic Wood Calendar.
Disney World Guest Jumps Off Ride To Hang Out With Animatronics, And There's Video
A guest decided to get up close and personal with some Disney World animatronics. A little too close.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Florida's Disney World Resort To Rebrand Splash Mountain Ride To Make It More 'Inclusive'
More evidence of a 'woke' corporate agenda. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 2, the Disney Corporation announced on Twitter that in January 2023 the Splash Mountain ride at each of its two U.S. theme parks will be closed for rebranding to make the ride more 'inclusive'.
NEW Disney Genie Survey Could Point to Future Changes
In 2021, Disney rolled out a new program called the Disney Genie, which includes both free and paid components to help you plan your best day in a Disney Park. While the free Disney Genie assists you in your daily plans, Genie+ allows you to bypass standby lines and book faster ride Lightning Lanes for a fee. Genie+ has recently changed and now Disney has generated a survey about the Disney Genie!
A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon
The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
