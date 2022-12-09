TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A dense fog advisory was issued this morning and will expire at 10:00 AM. Once the fog subsides, today will be warm and partly cloudy with peaks of sunshine throughout the day. You may need a light jacket as you're headed out the door this morning but you will be able to remove it by mid afternoon as we are trending well above our average high. Expected highs today are in the lower 80s and upper 70s for our area.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO