4-year-old dies after falling into Georgia river during family fishing trip
ALBANY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old who fell into a Georgia river during a weekend fishing trip. Albany police and fire departments responded to a drowning at the Flint River around 2:41 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, family members told officials that the child fell in the water while they were fishing.
WCTV
Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
Florida man killed in Houston County crash
A Florida man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Houston County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about one mile south of Dothan. Kolby S. Scott,...
WALB 10
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns
The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
Community Members sound off after the removal of Taylor Biro from CPRB
Taylor Biro was removed from the Citizens Police Review Board on Wednesday at the City Commissioners meeting.
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
WJHG-TV
Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
WCTV
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
westorlandonews.com
FAMU President Gets Raise, Bonus, Contract Extension
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the Board of Trustees can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/10/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A dense fog advisory was issued this morning and will expire at 10:00 AM. Once the fog subsides, today will be warm and partly cloudy with peaks of sunshine throughout the day. You may need a light jacket as you're headed out the door this morning but you will be able to remove it by mid afternoon as we are trending well above our average high. Expected highs today are in the lower 80s and upper 70s for our area.
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Bainbridge, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bainbridge. The Dothan High School basketball team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on December 12, 2022, 14:00:00. The Dothan High School basketball team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
WCTV
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
Jordan Travis on his return, turning into a recruiter, and why Mike Norvell is so real
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis discusses his decision to return for another season, turning into a recruiter, and why his head coach is so real. Full video appears below:
WALB 10
Several arrested in Pelham drug trafficking network
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network centered in Pelham, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Lucius Williams, 39, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute charges. The GBI said an investigation found that meth was...
