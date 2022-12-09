ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AL.com

Florida man killed in Houston County crash

A Florida man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Houston County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about one mile south of Dothan. Kolby S. Scott,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns

The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
THOMASVILLE, GA
247Sports

DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
MARIANNA, FL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
westorlandonews.com

FAMU President Gets Raise, Bonus, Contract Extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the Board of Trustees can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/10/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A dense fog advisory was issued this morning and will expire at 10:00 AM. Once the fog subsides, today will be warm and partly cloudy with peaks of sunshine throughout the day. You may need a light jacket as you're headed out the door this morning but you will be able to remove it by mid afternoon as we are trending well above our average high. Expected highs today are in the lower 80s and upper 70s for our area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Several arrested in Pelham drug trafficking network

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Several people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network centered in Pelham, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Lucius Williams, 39, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute charges. The GBI said an investigation found that meth was...
PELHAM, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy