San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls

The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
MLB trade: Brewers, Braves win Sean Murphy deal with Oakland

The Oakland A’s had one big MLB trade chip left on their roster, and getting a solid deal back in return for him was paramount to the team’s future success. On the surface, the A’s failed in their mission to do that on Monday when they sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal.
Astros rumors: Houston moves on to Sean Murphy backup plan

With Sean Murphy no longer an option, the Houston Astros have reportedly moved onto their next catcher target. There has been some quick movement on the catcher market recently. Days after Willson Contreras signed a five-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves made the move for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade on Monday. That three-team trade also dealt William Contreras from Atlanta to the Milwaukee Brewers. To wrap things up on Monday, the Minnesota Twins and free agent Christian Vazquez agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Get all of that?
MLB rumors roundup: Tatis and Yankees, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodon

Let’s look around the league at some of the latest MLB rumors and some of the teams that may (or may not) be looking to see how they can improve their rosters this offseason. MLB rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the New York Yankees. This Tatis-to-New-York rumor was really...
Arizona State basketball overcomes foul trouble to slip past Creighton

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Arizona State men's basketball team has made a habit of gutting out some close wins. They did it again, rallying past Creighton 73-71 Monday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. It marked the eighth straight win for ASU (10-1), whose lone loss was to Texas Southern in overtime the third game of the season. The eight in row is the longest win streak since...
3 Cubs catcher targets after missing out on Sean Murphy

The Chicago Cubs watched Willson Contreras and Sean Murphy come off the board this offseason. Here are three catchers they can still target this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have been active this offseason, but when it comes to catchers, that is still an area that needs to be addressed. They...
