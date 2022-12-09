Read full article on original website
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls
The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
MLB trade: Brewers, Braves win Sean Murphy deal with Oakland
The Oakland A’s had one big MLB trade chip left on their roster, and getting a solid deal back in return for him was paramount to the team’s future success. On the surface, the A’s failed in their mission to do that on Monday when they sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal.
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Rumors: Cubs, Cardinals heading toward Dansby Swanson bidding war?
According to reports, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs could both be bidding for the services of free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, bringing a new layer to an old rivalry this winter. Of course, that rivalry between the Cubs and Cardinals has already taken an interesting twist this offseason,...
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards “mystery team” in Carlos Rodon chase?
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be the “mystery team” that has joined the pursuit of free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards interested in Carlos Rodon. Heyman tweeted out that the Cardinals are reportedly interested in...
Astros rumors: Houston moves on to Sean Murphy backup plan
With Sean Murphy no longer an option, the Houston Astros have reportedly moved onto their next catcher target. There has been some quick movement on the catcher market recently. Days after Willson Contreras signed a five-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves made the move for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade on Monday. That three-team trade also dealt William Contreras from Atlanta to the Milwaukee Brewers. To wrap things up on Monday, the Minnesota Twins and free agent Christian Vazquez agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Get all of that?
MLB rumors roundup: Tatis and Yankees, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodon
Let’s look around the league at some of the latest MLB rumors and some of the teams that may (or may not) be looking to see how they can improve their rosters this offseason. MLB rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the New York Yankees. This Tatis-to-New-York rumor was really...
Padres rumors: Could Xander Bogaerts help San Diego land Vazquez?
The San Diego Padres have already made a huge splash this offseason by inking shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million. With Bogaerts now in the fold, will the Padres look to sign the former Boston Red Sox All-Star’s teammate, catcher Christian Vazquez?. Rumors: Could the San Diego...
Arizona State basketball overcomes foul trouble to slip past Creighton
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Arizona State men's basketball team has made a habit of gutting out some close wins. They did it again, rallying past Creighton 73-71 Monday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. It marked the eighth straight win for ASU (10-1), whose lone loss was to Texas Southern in overtime the third game of the season. The eight in row is the longest win streak since...
3 Cubs catcher targets after missing out on Sean Murphy
The Chicago Cubs watched Willson Contreras and Sean Murphy come off the board this offseason. Here are three catchers they can still target this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have been active this offseason, but when it comes to catchers, that is still an area that needs to be addressed. They...
National CFB writer states Miami football has biggest transfer portal question
Mario Cristobal faces a pivotal offseason after the Miami football team finished 5-7 in his inaugural season. Andrea Adelson of ESPN stated the Hurricanes have the “biggest remaining question” of the ACC teams with transfer portal takeaways. Miami has lost 15 players to the 2023 transfer portal. The...
