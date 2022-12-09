Read full article on original website
Related
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
wbiw.com
Avian flu discovered in a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive positive for avian flu on Sunday. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. The flock is the first in Daviess County to...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus this week is on the cold front moving in Wednesday with the risk for multiple rounds of rain. First in the morning, second in the afternoon. Severe risk is near zero but it looks windy and messy for travel. Rainfall totals could get into the 2-3″ rain if we indeed fast the two rounds of rain currently expected. Expect more adjustments on that.
wbiw.com
Englewood Fire Station has reopened following repair work
BEDFORD – After several weeks of repairs, the City of Bedford have announced that the Englewood Fire Station has reopened following the needed improvements to the building. Initially closing the week of November 14th due to the presence of birds causing a health and safety concern for fire personnel, the city worked hard on reopening the station with special meetings to determine the amount of work needed for the building.
953wiki.com
Federal Funding Denied Counties Hit By Labor Day Flooding
A DEADLY FLASH FLOOD THAT OCCURED DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND DESTROYED INFRASTRUCTURE IN JEFFERSON, SWITZERLAND AND OHIO COUNTIES HAS BEEN DENIED FEDERAL RELIEF FROM FEMA. EVEN THOUGH THE FEDERAL FUNDING HAS BEEN DENIED THERE IS STILL HOPE THAT STATE FUNDING CAN STILL BE SOUGHT. JEFFERSON COUNTY EMA SAID THE...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 12, 2022
12:06 p.m. Raymond Stewart, 47, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 2:48 p.m. Michael Shake, 33, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. 11:00 p.m. James McNeely, 70, Seymour, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. Incidnets – December 11. 12:20 a.m. Traffic stop...
wbiw.com
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
Indiana Daily Student
BloomingTea owners announce the business will be closing, last day will be Dec. 23
BloomingTea owners Christian and Jenny Frederickson announced the closing of their teahouse this week. Its last day of business will be Dec. 23 and until then their hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s been a good run – almost 6 years – and we’ve...
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
WRBI Radio
Decatur County man’s death under investigation
Decatur County, IN — Authorities in Decatur County are investigating a man’s death. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday evening to a home after someone doing a welfare check found 48-year-old Michael Adams dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Sheriff’s Office says the...
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Southern Indiana “Eagle Watch” Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild
Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event. Southern Indiana "Eagle Watch" Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild. I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the...
wbiw.com
Change order approved for work on new Bedford Police Station
BEDFORD – During the Bedford Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon, a change order was created due to stability concerns over an unknown concrete grout slab discovered during the construction process of the new police station. In a special meeting held on December 5, the issue was discussed and a...
WTHR
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen. Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan...
wdrb.com
Scott County seeking solutions to expensive trash problem
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Catrina Jones and her family don't mind driving the 5 miles to take out the trash. "We like to take backroads," Jones said. "It's very necessary. People have trash. Where are you gonna take it?" There is no trash collection in Scott County. Instead, residents...
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive closed for several hours after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Northbound lanes on Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive were closed for more than an hour due to a three-vehicle crash. TRIMARC reported the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. Louisville Metro Police said a vehicle lost control and hit another vehicle on the roadway. LMPD spokesperson...
WISH-TV
Bloomington man charged with possession of cocaine, stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was charged with possession of cocaine and a stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Road 54, near Sullivan. Further investigation revealed...
wbiw.com
Greene County income tax rate increases
INDIANA – Effective Jan. 1, 2023, three Indiana county income tax rates will change, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the three counties impacted along...
Comments / 0