Jackson County, IN

FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus this week is on the cold front moving in Wednesday with the risk for multiple rounds of rain. First in the morning, second in the afternoon. Severe risk is near zero but it looks windy and messy for travel. Rainfall totals could get into the 2-3″ rain if we indeed fast the two rounds of rain currently expected. Expect more adjustments on that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Englewood Fire Station has reopened following repair work

BEDFORD – After several weeks of repairs, the City of Bedford have announced that the Englewood Fire Station has reopened following the needed improvements to the building. Initially closing the week of November 14th due to the presence of birds causing a health and safety concern for fire personnel, the city worked hard on reopening the station with special meetings to determine the amount of work needed for the building.
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Federal Funding Denied Counties Hit By Labor Day Flooding

A DEADLY FLASH FLOOD THAT OCCURED DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND DESTROYED INFRASTRUCTURE IN JEFFERSON, SWITZERLAND AND OHIO COUNTIES HAS BEEN DENIED FEDERAL RELIEF FROM FEMA. EVEN THOUGH THE FEDERAL FUNDING HAS BEEN DENIED THERE IS STILL HOPE THAT STATE FUNDING CAN STILL BE SOUGHT. JEFFERSON COUNTY EMA SAID THE...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 12, 2022

12:06 p.m. Raymond Stewart, 47, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 2:48 p.m. Michael Shake, 33, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. 11:00 p.m. James McNeely, 70, Seymour, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. Incidnets – December 11. 12:20 a.m. Traffic stop...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man’s death under investigation

Decatur County, IN — Authorities in Decatur County are investigating a man’s death. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday evening to a home after someone doing a welfare check found 48-year-old Michael Adams dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Sheriff’s Office says the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff

On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Change order approved for work on new Bedford Police Station

BEDFORD – During the Bedford Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon, a change order was created due to stability concerns over an unknown concrete grout slab discovered during the construction process of the new police station. In a special meeting held on December 5, the issue was discussed and a...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Scott County seeking solutions to expensive trash problem

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Catrina Jones and her family don't mind driving the 5 miles to take out the trash. "We like to take backroads," Jones said. "It's very necessary. People have trash. Where are you gonna take it?" There is no trash collection in Scott County. Instead, residents...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Greene County income tax rate increases

INDIANA – Effective Jan. 1, 2023, three Indiana county income tax rates will change, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the three counties impacted along...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

