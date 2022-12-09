Read full article on original website
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
Medical News Today
What shingles blisters look like and how to treat them
Shingles causes a painful, itchy, and blistering rash. The blisters fill with fluid but will eventually crust over and disappear during the course of the infection. Treatment includes antivirals to help lessen the severity, along with oatmeal baths and calamine lotion to ease discomfort. Shingles is a viral infection caused...
Sore Throat? Doctors Say This One Thing Can Help You Find Relief in Seconds
We all know the feeling—it hurts to swallow, there’s a scratchiness or itchiness that you just can't seem to shake. To say sore throats are an annoyance would be an understatement. Sometimes, they're just flat-out painful. When it comes to treating a sore throat, there’s a lot of...
verywellmind.com
Does Stress Affect Blood Sugar?
Stress is a powerful thing, and while we usually think of it as affecting our moods, it can also have profound effects on our bodies, including our ability to regulate blood sugar. As stress hormones are released, our insulin levels drop, which can cause a rise in blood sugar. This can be particularly serious for someone who has diabetes or pre-diabetes.
How Long Does the Shingles Vaccine Last?
New data shows that the Shingrix vaccine is 89% effective at preventing shingles in older people for at least 10 years following the two-dose administration. Previous studies had shown the shingles vaccine offered protection for up to seven years. Since the vaccine’s efficacy is long-lasting, experts say it’s unlikely people...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
How to Manage Diabetes If You Live in a Food Desert
Living in a food desert and not having reliable access to fresh food can make it challenging to manage diabetes. Some people who live in food deserts also face food insecurity, which is a risk factor for diabetes. Certain food banks offer diabetes-friendly boxes to help people access the nutritious...
Can You Still Use a COVID-19 At-Home Test If It’s Expired?
Health experts do not recommend using at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that have reached their expiration date. The testing materials in kits that are expired will have degraded over time which could affect their performance and results. Temperature changes and errors during the collection process can also affect the accuracy...
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
Think You May Be Intolerant of (or Allergic to) Alcohol? Here’s What an Immunologist Wants You To Know
If your body doesn’t take well to alcohol, you may be wondering why your BFF can down a bottle of vino on their own—whereas you’re left with flushing, fatigue, hives, or other side effects after barely polishing off one glass. Could it be that you’re intolerant to alcohol, or maybe allergic to it? And what’s the difference between an alcohol intolerance and an alcohol allergy, anyway?
CAR-T Therapy May Treat Conditions Other Than Blood Cancers, Research Shows
CAR-T therapy is one of the newest and buzziest treatments for leukemia and lymphoma, hailed a potential cancer “cure” earlier this year for its long-term ability to keep patients cancer-free. The FDA approved the first CAR-T therapy in 2017, and early outcomes show that it has the potential...
Word of the Week: Systemic
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Systemic (siss-TEM-ick) What it means: Throughout the entire body. Where it comes from: Greek, systema, “to bring together” or “to combine”. Where you might see or hear it: Some diseases only...
New Study Explains Why Repeat COVID Infections Are Dangerous
The more times you’re infected with COVID-19, the higher your risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death, according to a new study published in Nature Medicine. The researchers used data collected from patients in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) database, including more than 443,000 who had been infected once, almost 41,000 who had had two or more infections, and more than five million who had never had a COVID infection.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story
When you have diabetes, nerve damage can occur as a result of high blood sugar. This is known as diabetic neuropathy. There are four main types of this condition. You may have just one type or you may have symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.
Irregular Menstrual Cycles May Be a Marker of Heart Disease, Study Finds
Irregular periods are not uncommon, but research suggests that some people who have irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles might have a higher risk of heart disease. While more research is needed to understand the link between irregular periods and chronic disease, experts think hormone dysfunction plays a role. Lifestyle factors,...
How to Stay Healthy Before, During, and After Your Holiday Travel
Many people will soon travel to visit family and friends or take a much-needed vacation this holiday season. But staying healthy before, during, and after your trip isn’t always an easy task, especially as several respiratory illnesses—including COVID-19—continue to circulate. Traveling can knock you off your routine...
CDC: Deadly Listeria Outbreak Tied to Deli Meats and Cheeses
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about a deadly listeria outbreak in the United States linked to deli meats and cheeses. As of early November, listeria has been reported in 6 states: New York, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. People who are...
Alcohol Abuse Causes Complicated Indigestion
I quit drinking alcohol almost seven years ago now, but I can clearly recall the stomach upsets I used to get after drinking. I felt like I was always battling with indigestion. Over time, my stomach upsets got much worse, and I had to use medications to help me cope.
Medical News Today
What to know about diclofenac and alcohol
Diclofenac is a medication that relieves pain, swelling, and tenderness caused by different conditions. Mixing alcohol with diclofenac may increase its risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and stomach ulcers. Many medications interact with other medications, food, and substances such as alcohol. These affect how a drug works and may raise the...
FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat—But Is It Healthy?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently deemed meat that is grown using animal cells as being safe for human consumption. While these alternatives to traditionally-produced animal meats are not yet available for consumers, the FDA’s decision is a key step in the process. Lab-grown options may offer similar...
