ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Report: Cortland County alcohol offenses nearly triple in November

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are reporting a sharp rise in alcohol offenses. The Department of Emergency Response received 17 calls about alcohol in November. That’s nearly triple the number from October. The county also received 50 reports of disorderly conduct last month. inmates in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man charged with assault

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
MARATHON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland Police make arrest in September burglary investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is arrested after a 6-week investigation. 28-year-old Santo Oliver was arrested Friday by Cortland City Police in relation to a September burglary. Authorities responded to a reported theft at 78 Homer Avenue on September 29th and found that several items were stolen. It was discovered that one of those items was sold to a local pawn shop by Oliver. Santos was interviewed by authorities and arrested. He is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Arrest Man for Hitting Roomate Wih Hammer

On 12/12/22 at about 3:00am the Ithaca Police Department responded to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute. The victim reported that his roommate was playing his music too loud. When the victim confronted his roommate about the loud music and asked him to turn it down a physical fight ensued.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer…. Bankman-Fried to face off with lawmakers over FTX collapse. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX will testify before a congressional committee Tuesday, his first appearance under...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

IPD Recovers Firearm at Domestic Incident

On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
ITHACA, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County

55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy