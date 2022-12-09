Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Report: Cortland County alcohol offenses nearly triple in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are reporting a sharp rise in alcohol offenses. The Department of Emergency Response received 17 calls about alcohol in November. That’s nearly triple the number from October. The county also received 50 reports of disorderly conduct last month. inmates in...
Threat called into Watkins Glen schools was a prank; no charges filed, DA says
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The threat called into Watkins Glen Schools in June 2022 was part of a dare from teens passing through the area, according to the DA’s office, and no charges will be filed because of their age. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary issued an announcement that after months of investigation […]
whcuradio.com
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland Police make arrest in September burglary investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is arrested after a 6-week investigation. 28-year-old Santo Oliver was arrested Friday by Cortland City Police in relation to a September burglary. Authorities responded to a reported theft at 78 Homer Avenue on September 29th and found that several items were stolen. It was discovered that one of those items was sold to a local pawn shop by Oliver. Santos was interviewed by authorities and arrested. He is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Man for Hitting Roomate Wih Hammer
On 12/12/22 at about 3:00am the Ithaca Police Department responded to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute. The victim reported that his roommate was playing his music too loud. When the victim confronted his roommate about the loud music and asked him to turn it down a physical fight ensued.
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
whcuradio.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer…. Bankman-Fried to face off with lawmakers over FTX collapse. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX will testify before a congressional committee Tuesday, his first appearance under...
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
ithaca.com
IPD Recovers Firearm at Domestic Incident
On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
orangeandbluepress.com
Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County
55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
Syracuse man accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of meth in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Michael Griswold, 36, is accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of methamphetamine in Onondaga County, according to federal court documents. A grand jury indicted him on the...
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Comments / 0