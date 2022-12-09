18-year-old Miami man arrested after shooting that killed 2 men and a teen in Broward

An 18-year-old man from Miami is now behind bars after a shooting that killed two men and a teenage boy in West Park two months ago, authorities said Thursday.

Jamaine Hunt — currently in federal custody on unrelated charges — is facing two counts of felony murder in the third degree and principal in the first degree , according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:10 a.m. Sept. 12, deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting at 4101 SW 21st St. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot injuries. One died on the scene and the other at the hospital.

Deputies later learned that someone had taken a teenage boy with gunshot wounds to the hospital, where he also died.

Hunt was arrested in Miami with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call BSO Homicide Detective Anthony Ciaravino at 954-321-4252 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app . To submit an anonymous tip, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), visit browardcrimestoppers.org , or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.