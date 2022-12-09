Get ready, Ram fanboys; the Ram Revolution is upon us, and the all-new 2024 1500 electric pickup truck promises to shake up the EV market and set a new standard for full-size trucks. The truck was unveiled at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, inviting fans to contribute their feedback to create an even better model by 2024. The full-scale clay model has been teased over the past year, and honestly, the Ram diehards are exhausted with the waiting game. The one-minute teaser video showed the new take on the EV truck which comes complete with bold daylight LED lamps. There are also perimeter headlights illuminating that iconic Ram badge. The company also announced its official debut date for January 5th at CES in Las Vegas. The Rams CEO offers an ambiguous prediction that hints at this electric Ram 1500 EV surpassing its close rivals, such as the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevrolet Silverado EVs, and Rivian R1T. And with the GMC Hummer EV joining the 2024 Ram Electric on its mission of work-play balance, we're sure that things will only get more exciting over time!

