Jake Dickert: Mike Leach means a lot to Cougar Nation
WASHINGTON STATE'S Jake Dickert spoke about the former Cougar coach Mike Leach during his press conference on Monday. Leach is in critical condition after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Sunday. "I know Coach Leach means a lot to a lot of people in this building," Dickert said. "And a...
Paul Mencke Jr, son of former WSU QB, says emotions flowed with Coug offer
PAUL MENCKE JR. was seven years old when his family made the move from Pullman to the suburbs of San Antonio. And while he’s spent the past nine years in the Lone Star State, the highly recruited 2024 safety said the Palouse will always be home. “No matter what,...
WSU's Jake Dickert blasts NIL tampering from other schools
WASHINGTON STATE'S JAKE DICKERT did not hold back on Monday when asked about NIL and how other coaches are approaching it. Dickert was asked how NIL is affecting college football and responded scathingly about how other programs are going after players. "There's more tampering going on than you could ever imagine," Dickert said.
Former WSU coach Mike Leach hospitalized in critical condition
Former Washington State and current Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday and is listed in critical condition after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home. Leach was airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson, Miss. A hospital spokesperson says Leach’s condition...
Washington State notebook: Cougs juggling transfers, coaching departures, recruiting trips and bowl prep
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert has mixed feelings about the transfer portal. Over the past two weeks, 12 of his players announced their intentions to leave WSU and joined the NCAA’s version of a free-agency market, which has reportedly claimed more than 1,500 players nationwide since the start of the month.
Former WSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach hospitalized
JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi medical center. No other information is available on the extent of Leach's condition. Last Updated: Dec 12 at 9:34 a.m5. Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach...
Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders
It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
Almost an entire month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect.
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
A coho first on the Clearwater
Jerry Smith and his girlfriend, Kim Parsells, were targeting coho salmon during a fishing trip to the North Fork of the Clearwater River at Ahsahka last month. But that was only a means to an end. Their real aim was to see if one of them could land a small piece of Idaho fishing history. They succeeded.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, December 10, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18856 Civil Standby. Incident Address: 2100 BIRCH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:23:06. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18857 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1239 WARNER AVE; COMMUNITY PARK. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA.
City of Moscow to begin Downtown Business District Concrete Cutting project
The city of Moscow will start the concrete cutting project in the downtown business district this Monday. Work is expected to be complete within the course of the week. Start date for this project is contingent on the weather and may extend due to inclement weather. Some noise, dust, and...
Moscow PD warn against making threats, spreading rumors regarding quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats. “Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are...
Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800
CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
