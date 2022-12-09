ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Stillwater PD Reports - Nov. 27 - Dec. 3

By Stacy Dahl
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

Nov. 27

At 2:15 a.m., a Stillwater officer at the intersection of Main Steet and Olive Street noticed a vehicle driving without any taillights on. The officer followed the driver for several blocks and learned the driver did not have any of his exterior lights on. At this point, the officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer noted that the driver smelled heavily of alcohol and that his speech was slurred. The driver was a 25-year-old man from Forest Lake. He reportedly admitted to drinking three vodka waters three hours prior to driving but mentioned that he felt safe operating the vehicle. A field sobriety test was performed, and the suspect performed poorly. He was transported to Washington County Jail where he was given to a lawyer. The lawyer recommended that he take a DMT rest, which the driver agreed to do. The suspect’s DMT result was .21. This case was forwarded to the City Attorney’s Office with possible charges including gross misdemeanor .08 blood alcohol level or more within 2 hours of driving and 3rd degree DWI.

At 4:45 a.m., a Stillwater officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked on the block of South Braley Street. The driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old male from Oak Park Heights who stated that he had been sitting in the truck talking to his friend. He apologized as he was sitting talking to his friend and didn’t even realize his headlights were on. Case closed.

At 9:10 p.m., a Stillwater officer spoke with the Loss Prevention Manager of a business located at the 1800 block of Market Drive. The manager reported that an employee had been caught taking cash from the till that night. The suspect was a 32-year-old male from Stillwater. The suspect was compliant and cooperative. This case has been forwarded to the City Attorney’s office for gross misdemeanor theft of $600.

Nov. 28

At 10:50 p.m., a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol on SW Blvd when he noticed a white sedan parked at a gas station with the reverse lights on. The vehicle caught the officer’s attention because it was parked in the spot for an extremely long time. When the officer passed the vehicle, he noticed the vehicle tabs had expired in October and the vehicle also had a burnt-out headlight. The officer also learned that the driver, a 34-year-old male from St. Paul, had a revoked driver’s license. Upon speaking with the officer, the driver claimed he had no idea his license was revoked. The officer noted that the driver’s eyes appeared to be watery. He also seemed nervous and was continuously walking around his vehicle. Further research of the driver showed that he had a DWI earlier in the year. The officer learned that the driver had no proof of insurance. He was asked to exit the vehicle and performed a field sobriety test. There was some indication of impairment during the test but nothing too serious. The driver admitted there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The officer located a couple bags with white powder consistent with methamphetamine. The powder later tested positive for meth. The driver was taken to Washington County Jail. Pending charges include driving after revocation, 5th degree drug possession and a misdemeanor for driving without proof of car insurance.

Dec. 3

At midnight, a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol at the 2200 block of St Croix Trail North when he noticed a vehicle swerving back and forth. The officer then conducted a traffic stop. The officer noted the vehicle was occupied by a 38-year-old male from Stillwater. The driver had watery eyes which also appeared to be glazed over. The driver’s movements and reactions appeared to be delayed. He admitted to drinking three 12 oz beers. A field sobriety test was performed in which the driver performed poorly. A DMT sample showed results of .16. The driver was transferred to Washington County Jail. Possible charges include DWI operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of driving with blood alcohol levels of .08 or more within two hour, and 3rd degree driving while impaired. The passenger of the vehicle was not ID’ed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot on Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday night.It happened on the 1800 block of East Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the city's police department.Police said the shooting was survivable.No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Overnight crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 critical

An overnight crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis left one person dead and three others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. It happened around 2:26 a.m. Monday the ramp to Johnson Street from northbound I-35W. The State Patrol says the 41-year-old man from St. Paul who was driving the Chevy Suburban at a "high rate of speed" lost control and rolled from the freeway onto Johnson Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Man dies after SUV rolls on I-35W early Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and three others injured after a Chevy Suburban rolled over near Minneapolis early Monday morning. Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Suburban was driving north on I-35W at a high rate of speed when it lost control just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One driver was killed, and another suffered possible life-threatening injuries during a crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North and found two vehicles involved...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd’s killing

@ap.news FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 23, 2021. Minneapolis will buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at George Floyd Square, the City Council decided unanimously on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The area has become a protest site since Floyd, a Black man, was killed there by a white police officer in May 2020, sparking a national reckoning on racial injustice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: 42-year-old man left knife tucked in corner of Forest Lake High School bathroom

A man who was seen going into a bathroom at Forest Lake High School has been charged with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property. Eric Johnson, 42, of Forest Lake, is accused of stashing a camouflage knife in a boys' bathroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was charged in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property – a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years if convicted.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man brought knife into Forest Lake High School

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man is accused of bringing a knife into Forest Lake High School on Tuesday morning.Charging documents say Eric Johnson entered the school around 8:15 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video going into the school restroom. He left the school about 15 minutes later.Officers found a compass and end cap in his pockets, and the documents go on to say they found shirts - some of which were cut up - and a knife tucked into the corner of a stall in the men's bathroom. The knife and compass end cap fit together.Johnson was taken into custody and faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
361
Followers
457
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy