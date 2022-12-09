Stillwater PD Reports - Nov. 27 - Dec. 3

Nov. 27

At 2:15 a.m., a Stillwater officer at the intersection of Main Steet and Olive Street noticed a vehicle driving without any taillights on. The officer followed the driver for several blocks and learned the driver did not have any of his exterior lights on. At this point, the officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer noted that the driver smelled heavily of alcohol and that his speech was slurred. The driver was a 25-year-old man from Forest Lake. He reportedly admitted to drinking three vodka waters three hours prior to driving but mentioned that he felt safe operating the vehicle. A field sobriety test was performed, and the suspect performed poorly. He was transported to Washington County Jail where he was given to a lawyer. The lawyer recommended that he take a DMT rest, which the driver agreed to do. The suspect’s DMT result was .21. This case was forwarded to the City Attorney’s Office with possible charges including gross misdemeanor .08 blood alcohol level or more within 2 hours of driving and 3rd degree DWI.

At 4:45 a.m., a Stillwater officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked on the block of South Braley Street. The driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old male from Oak Park Heights who stated that he had been sitting in the truck talking to his friend. He apologized as he was sitting talking to his friend and didn’t even realize his headlights were on. Case closed.

At 9:10 p.m., a Stillwater officer spoke with the Loss Prevention Manager of a business located at the 1800 block of Market Drive. The manager reported that an employee had been caught taking cash from the till that night. The suspect was a 32-year-old male from Stillwater. The suspect was compliant and cooperative. This case has been forwarded to the City Attorney’s office for gross misdemeanor theft of $600.

Nov. 28

At 10:50 p.m., a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol on SW Blvd when he noticed a white sedan parked at a gas station with the reverse lights on. The vehicle caught the officer’s attention because it was parked in the spot for an extremely long time. When the officer passed the vehicle, he noticed the vehicle tabs had expired in October and the vehicle also had a burnt-out headlight. The officer also learned that the driver, a 34-year-old male from St. Paul, had a revoked driver’s license. Upon speaking with the officer, the driver claimed he had no idea his license was revoked. The officer noted that the driver’s eyes appeared to be watery. He also seemed nervous and was continuously walking around his vehicle. Further research of the driver showed that he had a DWI earlier in the year. The officer learned that the driver had no proof of insurance. He was asked to exit the vehicle and performed a field sobriety test. There was some indication of impairment during the test but nothing too serious. The driver admitted there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The officer located a couple bags with white powder consistent with methamphetamine. The powder later tested positive for meth. The driver was taken to Washington County Jail. Pending charges include driving after revocation, 5th degree drug possession and a misdemeanor for driving without proof of car insurance.

Dec. 3

At midnight, a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol at the 2200 block of St Croix Trail North when he noticed a vehicle swerving back and forth. The officer then conducted a traffic stop. The officer noted the vehicle was occupied by a 38-year-old male from Stillwater. The driver had watery eyes which also appeared to be glazed over. The driver’s movements and reactions appeared to be delayed. He admitted to drinking three 12 oz beers. A field sobriety test was performed in which the driver performed poorly. A DMT sample showed results of .16. The driver was transferred to Washington County Jail. Possible charges include DWI operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of driving with blood alcohol levels of .08 or more within two hour, and 3rd degree driving while impaired. The passenger of the vehicle was not ID’ed.