ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Vallow-Daybell trial rescheduled for April in Ada County

By By LISA SMITH Rexburg Standard Journal
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xMPS_0jdDj4XQ00

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow will stand trial April 3, 2023, in Ada County.

Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce made the decision during a hearing held Thursday at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The two defendants are charged in the murders of Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7. Daybell also faces murder charges in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow both appeared in court Thursday flanked by lawyers. The two did not speak to nor did they appear to look at each other.

Boyce noted that he was free to schedule a trial after it was delayed earlier this year due to Lori Vallow’s mental health concerns. She has since been found competent.

“I have worked extensively with Ada County,” Boyce said. “At this time, the trial needs to be set.”

Boyce noted that the triple murder case has been going on for over two years, and that the couple has been incarcerated for a significant amount of that time. Chad Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial while Lori Vallow had not. Both have pleaded “not guilty” to the murder charges.

“Vallow has been in custody two years and 10 months – 1,022 days,” Boyce said. “I have to consider that (Chad) Daybell has waived his right to a speedy trial – for late 2023 or early 2024. He has been in custody two and a half years – 912 days.”

The original charges levied against Lori Vallow involved child abandonment while both she and Chad Daybell were charged with destruction of evidence involving the children’s remains. Prosecutors later dropped those charges in 2021 and instead indicted the couple on murder charges.

Since that time, Boyce has twice ordered the couple to stand trial together. Doing so would not negatively impact both defendants’ rights, and it would also help save the county money in not having to hold two separate trials, he said.

Before Boyce made his decision for an April trial, Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior argued — again — against holding a joined trial.

“My position is that they not be tried together,” Prior said during Thursday’s hearing. “The court disagrees.”

Prior also noted he recently received “115 items of discovery” or evidence from the prosecution.

“Some of these items of discovery are significant,” he said. “It will take a significant amount of time (to review it). I have no idea what’s in there.”

Prior said he would need until October 2023 to be ready for trial.

“If not (then), my preference to start would be the following year,” he said.

Fremont County Prosecutor Tawnya Rawlings questioned holding the trial in October as delays might result in the trial carrying over into the holidays.

“We did not factor in time for deliberations,” she said. “The process could take less time, but it could take longer. We’re concerned about having to take a break around Thanksgiving and (concerned about) how long it takes to get to the penalty phase.”

Should the trial be held in October, Rawlings requested that potential Ada County jury selection begins in August and September. She also asked that jurors be sequestered.

Lori Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald said his client would like to schedule a trial for Feb. 21. Doing so would protect her right to a speedy trial, he said.

“The Constitution of the U.S. and the Constitution of the State of Idaho — the interpretation of a speedy trial is six months from the arraignment at which time would put us at October 2022,” he said.

Archibald noted that the state had asked for additional time, and the court found good cause to do so. At that point, the trial was scheduled for January 2023.

Anything past February 2023 would violate Lori Vallow’s right to a speedy trial, he said.

“We could file a motion to dismiss the case,” Archibald said.

Also, during the hearing, Boyce continued a subsequent hearing on the constitutionality of the death penalty. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both defendants.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found

FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Public assistance requested in Meridian theft

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking for publics help in identifying suspects in a theft case. On November 6, 2022, at 2:15 pm, suspect one (1) entered Lowe's located at 305 W Overland Rd, Meridian from a Jeep driven by suspect two (2). Suspect one (1) filled a cart with various items and proceeded to exit the building, failing to pay for any of the items in the cart.
MERIDIAN, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Police Make Contact with Two Individuals Wanted for Questioning in Regard to Abduction of Michael Joseph Vaughan

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says investigators have been in contact with the two individuals needed for questioning in regard to the disappearance of now six-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. In the recent weeks, investigators have zero'd in on a residence at 1102 Redwing St after receiving credible information that Michael's...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bus crash near Idaho-Utah border sends 21 to hospital amid snowstorm

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed on Interstate 84 in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. ...
TREMONTON, UT
Post Register

West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today. - Additionally all athletic practices districtwide and all district performances have been canceled due to inclement weather. All junior high girls' basketball games in grades 7/8 and grade 9 have been canceled. Nampa School District. Vallivue. Sacred Heart Catholic...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Lacks Significant Credibility To Investigate Police

The relationship between Mayor McLean and Boise Police is becoming a dangerous quagmire. The mayor and city council have approved funding a lawyer from the east coast to investigate one retired police captain for alleged racist comments. The mayor would rather pay $500,000 to a lawyer who was part of the Iran Contra prosecution team than use the resources of the Ada County Prosecutor, The Idaho Attorney General, or an affordable local independent counsel.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?

When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

School closures and delays

Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Inclement weather policies for local school districts

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are a parent or student, it may be worth checking your school district's weather policy as winter progresses. West Ada says the decision to close schools is a process that is not taken lightly by the district. As storms approach, district staff monitor weather forecasts in preparation to check road conditions during the night and into the early morning before the start of school.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Police warn about scam

Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy