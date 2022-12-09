Vallow-Daybell trial rescheduled for April in Ada County

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow will stand trial April 3, 2023, in Ada County.

Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce made the decision during a hearing held Thursday at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The two defendants are charged in the murders of Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7. Daybell also faces murder charges in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow both appeared in court Thursday flanked by lawyers. The two did not speak to nor did they appear to look at each other.

Boyce noted that he was free to schedule a trial after it was delayed earlier this year due to Lori Vallow’s mental health concerns. She has since been found competent.

“I have worked extensively with Ada County,” Boyce said. “At this time, the trial needs to be set.”

Boyce noted that the triple murder case has been going on for over two years, and that the couple has been incarcerated for a significant amount of that time. Chad Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial while Lori Vallow had not. Both have pleaded “not guilty” to the murder charges.

“Vallow has been in custody two years and 10 months – 1,022 days,” Boyce said. “I have to consider that (Chad) Daybell has waived his right to a speedy trial – for late 2023 or early 2024. He has been in custody two and a half years – 912 days.”

The original charges levied against Lori Vallow involved child abandonment while both she and Chad Daybell were charged with destruction of evidence involving the children’s remains. Prosecutors later dropped those charges in 2021 and instead indicted the couple on murder charges.

Since that time, Boyce has twice ordered the couple to stand trial together. Doing so would not negatively impact both defendants’ rights, and it would also help save the county money in not having to hold two separate trials, he said.

Before Boyce made his decision for an April trial, Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior argued — again — against holding a joined trial.

“My position is that they not be tried together,” Prior said during Thursday’s hearing. “The court disagrees.”

Prior also noted he recently received “115 items of discovery” or evidence from the prosecution.

“Some of these items of discovery are significant,” he said. “It will take a significant amount of time (to review it). I have no idea what’s in there.”

Prior said he would need until October 2023 to be ready for trial.

“If not (then), my preference to start would be the following year,” he said.

Fremont County Prosecutor Tawnya Rawlings questioned holding the trial in October as delays might result in the trial carrying over into the holidays.

“We did not factor in time for deliberations,” she said. “The process could take less time, but it could take longer. We’re concerned about having to take a break around Thanksgiving and (concerned about) how long it takes to get to the penalty phase.”

Should the trial be held in October, Rawlings requested that potential Ada County jury selection begins in August and September. She also asked that jurors be sequestered.

Lori Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald said his client would like to schedule a trial for Feb. 21. Doing so would protect her right to a speedy trial, he said.

“The Constitution of the U.S. and the Constitution of the State of Idaho — the interpretation of a speedy trial is six months from the arraignment at which time would put us at October 2022,” he said.

Archibald noted that the state had asked for additional time, and the court found good cause to do so. At that point, the trial was scheduled for January 2023.

Anything past February 2023 would violate Lori Vallow’s right to a speedy trial, he said.

“We could file a motion to dismiss the case,” Archibald said.

Also, during the hearing, Boyce continued a subsequent hearing on the constitutionality of the death penalty. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both defendants.