New York Times strike: Union leaders blast leadership, claim racial discrimination amid demand for raises

Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
NY Times ridiculed for using shotgun shell photo to promote article attacking AR-15s: ‘This is hysterical’
The New York Times was ridiculed over the weekend by social media users for using a photo of shotgun shells in an opinion piece attacking the AR-15 as part of “toxic gun culture.”
New York City Honors ‘Central Park Five’ by Renaming Park Entrance
New York City has decided to rename a corner of its most iconic park to honor the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted for a brutal attack and rape of a twilight jogger in 1989. The northeast corner of Central Park will now be known as the “Gate of the Exonerated,” with its new name adorned on a large sandstone wall at the spot that the five Black and Latino youths entered the park that evening. The symbolic act adds to a growing list of reparations offered to the group of men, who previously received a $41 million settlement with the city, and were the subjects of numerous award-winning documentaries and a Pulitzer-prize winning opera. The group, who were given sentences ranging from six to 12 years over the false charges, were exonerated in 2002 after serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes admitted to the crime. “Every time people go by the gate and remember what happened here, even after we are gone, our story will enlighten people,” said one of the Five, Yusef Salaam, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
John Fetterman, James Webb Space Telescope named 'Most Stylish' in 2022 by NYT: ‘Have got to be kidding me’
The New York Times listed Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman, D., and the James Webb Space Telescope among the “most stylish” people and things in 2022.
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
‘Very concerned’: Bronx borough president on RSV surge, tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss top issues facing the borough, including the ongoing tridemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. The phenomenon, also referred to as a tripledemic, has packed hospitals across the city as spikes of all three ailments […]
Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay
Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robert Holden demands NYC stop funding group with anti-Asian hateful rep
A Queens pol is demanding the City Council stop funding a progressive advocacy group that’s pocketed millions of dollars in taxpayer funds after a convicted sex offender representing the nonprofit went into a racist tirade against Asians during a public hearing. “VOCAL-NY is a recipient of taxpayer dollars from the City, and as such, I believe that the City Council should hold it to a higher standard,” Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) wrote in a letter Friday to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “They have received nearly $3 million since 2014. We cannot allow taxpayer dollars to be used to fund groups...
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
thevillagesun.com
‘This is basically a workers commune’: Arthur Schwartz, New WestView News leader, says breakaway paper is totally legal
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Updated Dec. 12, 6 p.m.: While the historic, one-day union walkout strike at The New York Times this past Friday riveted the attention of many news readers, locally, in Greenwich Village attention has been even more focused on another media battle, albeit on a much smaller scale.
talkofthesound.com
Nation of Islam Front and Center at Summit on Black-on-Black Gun Violence at New Rochelle Public Library
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 11, 2022) — A “summit” held to discuss black-on-black gun violence in the wake of the murder of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name Boogie Nation, turned into a recruiting platform for the Nation of Islam. The first speakers were Caldwell’s...
wrkf.org
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top Priority
New York Mayor Adams introducing his new Chief of Staff and Deputy MayorPhoto byTwitter. On December 6, 2022, New York Mayor Eric Adams introduced two new members of his staff for the new year. Next year, Adams will be joined by Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack.
An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City
When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
Walter Cronkite’s former NYC townhouse quietly sold for $7.25M
The longtime New York City townhouse that once belonged to Walter Cronkite, otherwise known as the most trusted man in news, has quietly sold for $7.25 million, The Post has learned. First listed in April 2021 for $7.7 million, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom property remained on the market for 10 months before landing a buyer in February of this year. And it looks like the new owner, Jacques Lilly, was a fan of Cronkite’s — putting the home under the LLC “And That’s The Way It Is” — the late CBS News anchor’s signature tag line. Lilly is currently head of corporate development...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Here's Where New York Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
New York ranks in the top half of states with the best public school systems, according to a report from Forbes. The state ranks 22nd in the nation for its public schools, according to the news outlet.The schools in the state benefit from the cultural diversity of places like New York City, wh…
NY1
Letitia James on the hot seat
New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
