New York City, NY

New York Times strike: Union leaders blast leadership, claim racial discrimination amid demand for raises

By Brian Flood, Nikolas Lanum
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
TheDailyBeast

New York City Honors ‘Central Park Five’ by Renaming Park Entrance

New York City has decided to rename a corner of its most iconic park to honor the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted for a brutal attack and rape of a twilight jogger in 1989. The northeast corner of Central Park will now be known as the “Gate of the Exonerated,” with its new name adorned on a large sandstone wall at the spot that the five Black and Latino youths entered the park that evening. The symbolic act adds to a growing list of reparations offered to the group of men, who previously received a $41 million settlement with the city, and were the subjects of numerous award-winning documentaries and a Pulitzer-prize winning opera. The group, who were given sentences ranging from six to 12 years over the false charges, were exonerated in 2002 after serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes admitted to the crime. “Every time people go by the gate and remember what happened here, even after we are gone, our story will enlighten people,” said one of the Five, Yusef Salaam, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Very concerned’: Bronx borough president on RSV surge, tridemic

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss top issues facing the borough, including the ongoing tridemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. The phenomenon, also referred to as a tripledemic, has packed hospitals across the city as spikes of all three ailments […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay

Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Robert Holden demands NYC stop funding group with anti-Asian hateful rep

A Queens pol is demanding the City Council stop funding a progressive advocacy group that’s pocketed millions of dollars in taxpayer funds after a convicted sex offender representing the nonprofit went into a racist tirade against Asians during a public hearing. “VOCAL-NY is a recipient of taxpayer dollars from the City, and as such, I believe that the City Council should hold it to a higher standard,” Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) wrote in a letter Friday to Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “They have received nearly $3 million since 2014. We cannot allow taxpayer dollars to be used to fund groups...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrkf.org

After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities

Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideHook

An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City

When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Walter Cronkite’s former NYC townhouse quietly sold for $7.25M

The longtime New York City townhouse that once belonged to Walter Cronkite, otherwise known as the most trusted man in news, has quietly sold for $7.25 million, The Post has learned. First listed in April 2021 for $7.7 million, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom property remained on the market for 10 months before landing a buyer in February of this year. And it looks like the new owner, Jacques Lilly, was a fan of Cronkite’s — putting the home under the LLC “And That’s The Way It Is” — the late CBS News anchor’s signature tag line. Lilly is currently head of corporate development...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Letitia James on the hot seat

New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
