Jeremy Kazemka
3d ago

How about you pay it off like everyone else has I mean you went to college so unless you majored in something useless you should be able to get a job 🤔 why should people expect to fu** our economy up even worse then it already is because you owe because of schooling I think the government shouldn’t even try to do that ever especially where joe has put us with all his spending is a joke just like him

David Bath
3d ago

President s don't control spending...read the Constitution. All spending bills must originate in the House and President does not have a line item veto.

guest who cares about America
3d ago

ALL REAL PARENTS THAT WORKED TWO OR THREE JOBS TO PUT A CHILD THROUGH COLLEGE SHOULD BE REIMBURSED ALSO! You take a loan out, you PAY IT OFF!

