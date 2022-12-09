Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys legend Jason Witten thinks Odell Beckham Jr. signing would be 'icing on the cake' for Dallas
While a report says the Dallas Cowboys are wary of Odell Beckham Jr.'s ability to perform this season, Jason Witten thinks that, if he can play, would be "almost icing on the cake" for his former team.
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Christie Brinkley's daughter tries to be 'the most gracious,' doesn't want to be known as a 'nepotism baby'
Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, revealed that she did not want to be viewed as a "nepotism baby" when she began her modeling career.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
'Jeopardy!'s' Ken Jennings mystifies fans with possible involvement in another big TV show
Ken Jennings mystified fans in a Tweet where he claimed to have worked on Amazon Prime's hit show "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power."
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Look: Tom Brady Getting Praised For Classy Postgame Decision
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 6-7 on Sunday after suffering a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite attempting 55 passes in the blowout, Brady could only muster 253 yards and one touchdown. The biggest headline of the day, however, came by way of Brady's reaction to ...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Baker Mayfield reveals the 'gamble' he took before officially joining the Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback revealed he took a "gamble" before he was officially picked up by the team and led them to a win Thursday night.
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Former NFL star Doug Flutie condemned for campaigning with Herschel Walker: 'Sad day'
Football legend Doug Flutie ripped online by former fans for supporting his old teammate Herschel Walker during Georgia's runoff election against Raphael Warnock.
