AI bot that can do schoolwork could 'blow up' US education system, with youngest at most risk: former teacher
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, predicts OpenAI's new artificial intelligence chatbot will lead to a learning crisis and force teachers to rethink education.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Educator claims advanced technology ‘causing more problems’ for students
Adding more technology to classrooms has hurt students more than helped them, a former teacher said amid speculation about the effects artificial intelligence will have on education. “We introduce a lot of technology in the classrooms to correct problems that we see, and inevitably we end up causing more problems with the solution,” Peter Laffin, the founder of Crush the College Essay and a writing coach, told Fox News. “Often the cure is worse than the disease.” Last week, tech company OpenAI unveiled an AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which has stunned users with its advanced functions like generating school essays for any grade level, answering...
Cheating AI will ruin US education system, and the youngest are most at risk, teacher warns
A WRITING teacher has issued a dire warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence within the American education system. As more advanced AI technologies emerge, teachers are getting concerned that teaching will become obsolete. Current AI can already complete students’ assignments at will, which could spell danger for learning, Peter...
School Safety: Going Beyond the Checkboxes To Real Accountability
How do we keep kids safe at school?
'Blatantly unconstitutional': Strict gun control law faces new NRA-backed legal challenge
A federal judge will hear arguments in one of three lawsuits against Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure, which requires a permit to purchase any firearm.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
Florida deputies seize enough heroin, fentanyl to kill 2.3M people during months-long operation
'Santa's Naughty Lil Sellers,' an 11-month-long undercover operation focusing on locking up drug dealers in Flagler County, Florida, successfully came to a close this week.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Baltimore teacher brags about 'indoctrinating' students with taxpayer money: 'Put the taxes in the bag'
A Maryland public school teacher in the Baltimore County School District brags about "indoctrinating" students using taxpayer dollars.
Non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton's backstory called into question by LGBTQ activist
A non-binary Biden official already accused of stealing is now dealing with accusations of making up claims of abuse by a gay conversion therapist.
Pete Buttigieg ripped for using taxpayer-funded private jets amid calls to cut emissions: 'Walk the walk, man'
The 'Outnumbered' reacts to flight data revealing Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used taxpayer dollars for private jet travel despite previous climate change concerns.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
Second World Cup journalist 'died suddenly' after Grant Wahl passes away: report
Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari, was a photojournalist for Al Kass TV reportedly "died suddenly" when he was covering the World Cup just hours after Grant Wahl died.
Milwaukee mail carrier shot, killed on the job after 18 years of service
A veteran postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Friday evening. Police said the USPS worker was an 18-year veteran of the industry.
