Jason Garrett Appears To Make Official Decision On College Football Job Opening

2020 NFC Coordinator Carousel - Jason Garrett

Stanford is expected to finalize the hire of their next head football coach in the very near future.

It won't, however, be former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett - at least according to his latest tweet.

Despite rumors linking Garrett to the Cardinal opening on Thursday, the former Dallas coach took to Twitter this Friday to announce that he'll be continuing his role at NBC.

Garrett began his statement by thanking Stanford's athletic director, Bernard Muir, before saying, "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!"

Garrett was one of two names mentioned Thursday to be on Stanford's shortlist of potential coaching hires. The other - current Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor.

With Garrett removing himself from the search, Taylor likely becomes the frontrunner to replace longtime Cardinal skipper David Shaw. Shaw stepped down following Stanford's 3-9 2022 campaign after 12 years with the program.

Troy Taylor has a rich background coaching high school and college football as well as deep roots in Pac-12 country.

After spending his first 14 years as a head coach at Folsom High School in California, Taylor got his first major college opportunity in 2016 when he was hired to be the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington.

Taylor spent just one year with the Eagles before taking the same position at Utah in 2017. Two years later, Taylor earned his first collegiate head coaching position at Sacramento State - where he's been dominant ever since.

In his first three seasons coaching the Hornets, Sacramento State has appeared in three Big Sky Championships and haven't finished a year with a record worse than 9-3. Further, Taylor's team finished the 2022 season undefeated - a perfect 12-0.

Unless a new candidate comes out of the woodwork, it seems the Stanford job is Taylor's to lose. The Cardinal will open their 2023 campaign on the road against Hawaii.