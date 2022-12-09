ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Jason Garrett Appears To Make Official Decision On College Football Job Opening

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2NuV_0jdDiqUK00

2020 NFC Coordinator Carousel - Jason Garrett

Stanford is expected to finalize the hire of their next head football coach in the very near future.

It won't, however, be former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett - at least according to his latest tweet.

Despite rumors linking Garrett to the Cardinal opening on Thursday, the former Dallas coach took to Twitter this Friday to announce that he'll be continuing his role at NBC.

Garrett began his statement by thanking Stanford's athletic director, Bernard Muir, before saying, "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!"

Garrett was one of two names mentioned Thursday to be on Stanford's shortlist of potential coaching hires. The other - current Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor.

With Garrett removing himself from the search, Taylor likely becomes the frontrunner to replace longtime Cardinal skipper David Shaw. Shaw stepped down following Stanford's 3-9 2022 campaign after 12 years with the program.

Troy Taylor has a rich background coaching high school and college football as well as deep roots in Pac-12 country.

After spending his first 14 years as a head coach at Folsom High School in California, Taylor got his first major college opportunity in 2016 when he was hired to be the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington.

Taylor spent just one year with the Eagles before taking the same position at Utah in 2017. Two years later, Taylor earned his first collegiate head coaching position at Sacramento State - where he's been dominant ever since.

In his first three seasons coaching the Hornets, Sacramento State has appeared in three Big Sky Championships and haven't finished a year with a record worse than 9-3. Further, Taylor's team finished the 2022 season undefeated - a perfect 12-0.

Unless a new candidate comes out of the woodwork, it seems the Stanford job is Taylor's to lose. The Cardinal will open their 2023 campaign on the road against Hawaii.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation

The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Jason Witten may have surprising new job

Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”

After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Stanford Football Reportedly Hires New Head Coach

Stanford has found its next head coach. According to Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee, the program has hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor. Taylor was considered one of the finalists for the job. He has been leading Sacramento State's football program since 2019, owning a 30-8 record during that stretch.
STANFORD, CA
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking coach firing

Longtime Navy Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo has spent a total of 25 years with the United States Naval Academy as a player, an assistant coach, and the team’s head coach since 2007. But in a shocking turn of events, it seems that his time with the program is over.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy