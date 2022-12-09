The Christmas season is here! For many, selecting a tree is a time-honored tradition, and Pike Nurseries offers pro tips on making the perfect selection. Offering the best assortment of fresh-cut Christmas trees, the garden center offers an extensive supply of Fraser, Noble, and Nordmann Fir varieties, as well as exclusive white snow-flocked trees. Pike Nurseries’ trees receive exceptional care to maintain fragrance and freshness; all trees are fresh-cut upon arrival before being placed in a stand with water to ensure they stay fresh and hydrated. Christmas trees are then kept in covered greenhouses that protect from the sun, wind and rain to prevent damage. Shoppers can sip apple cider while they inspect each tree from all sides; once they choose their favorite Pike Nurseries associates carry and load the tree for a convenient hands-off experience.

11 DAYS AGO