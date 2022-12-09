ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Warrior wrap-up (12-8): Rice Lake gymnastics 2nd at home triangular

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaQKP_0jdDicNO00

The Rice Lake gymnastics team improved upon its vault and floor exercise scores as it placed second when the Warriors hosted a Big Rivers triangular on Thursday.

Rice Lake finished with a score of 115.95, which included season-high marks in the vault (32.425) and floor (31.775). Chippewa Falls won the triangular with a 132.025, while Superior finished third at 85.225.

Avery Ash won the vault as she secured the top all-round score of 34.675 on the night. Her 9.475 in the vault sets a personal best as she outscored the next highest gymnast by 0.925.

Avery Weinstock also had a personal-best mark of 7.7 for the vault as she was tied for seventh with teammate Hannah Bender, who improved upon her score from the season's first meet. Reese Aaby had a 7.55 and Makenzie Dalsbo received a 7.4.

On the floor Ash was runner-up by 0.1 to Chippewa Falls Izzy Keck after the Warrior gymnast scored 9.3, a personal record for the sophomore. Dalsbo was sixth at 7.95 and Aaby scored 7.675. Weinstock had a 6.85 for a new personal best, while Bender finished with a 6.425.

Dalsbo led the Warriors with a 7.625 for the uneven bars as she placed fifth. Ash was sixth at 7.575, Aaby scored 5.75, Bender was at 5.4 and Weinstock received a score of 3.325.

With a 8.325, Ash was runner-up for the balance beam with a 8.325, finishing 0.325 behind Keck. Dalso received a score of 6.85, Weinstock was at 5.225 and Bender earned a 5.175.

In addition to Ash winning the all-around title on the night, Dalsbo finished sixth, Bender was seventh and Weinstock came in eighth.

The Warriors will be back in action Tuesday for a Big Rivers meet at Menomonie.

Wrestling

Menomonie 66, Rice Lake 15

The veteran grapplers for the Warriors earned wins but Rice Lake was defeated by the Mustangs in a Big Rivers dual held at Ole Olsen Gym.

Easton Stone (5-0) made quick work of his opponent Brady Thompson during their battle at 195 pounds as Stone got Thompson to the mat in one minute, and 22 seconds.

Lucas Sirek (4-1) added a pin at 152 in a time of 3:42 against Jacob Anderson, and Aidan Drost stayed unbeaten on the season with a 9-6 decision against Steele Schaefer in their 182 bout.

The Warriors (1-4, 0-2) are back on the mat at Saturday's Eau Claire North Husky Invite.

Boys hockey

Chippewa Falls 6, Rice Lake

The Warriors were shut out by the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup at Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls (3-1, 1-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a period and added two more goals in the second.

Carter Andrews started at goalie for the Warriors (1-2, 1-2) and made 24 saves. Rice Lake was out shot 30-7.

The Warriors return to the ice Saturday for a nonconference game at Amery.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving

(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market

The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WisCommunity

Big solar comes to Dunn County

The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, so we had to park just past the pile of leftover blacktop. Inside, residents were busy buttonholing representatives from Elk Creek Solar, and looking over displays showing the benefits and location of the big (1,600 acre, 300 megawatts) solar photovoltaic project. Over 100 people registered at the desk on the way in.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

L.E. Phillips Senior Center holds senior crafts sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center held its senior craft sale this weekend to raise money for the center. Everything from knit-wear to art was sold, with the proceeds benefiting the senior center for over ten years now. The center has four to five sales a...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism

(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
houston-today.com

Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large

A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large. The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 2 Of 4 People Charged Following Burnett County Drug Bust

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) – The Court has sentenced Jacqueline Duncan and Christopher Merrill, 2 of the 4 people charged that were criminally following a drug bust in Burnett County in September 2022 during which St. Croix Tribal K-9 assisted with locating controlled substances. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only...
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy