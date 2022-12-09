Warrior wrap-up (12-8): Rice Lake gymnastics 2nd at home triangular

The Rice Lake gymnastics team improved upon its vault and floor exercise scores as it placed second when the Warriors hosted a Big Rivers triangular on Thursday.

Rice Lake finished with a score of 115.95, which included season-high marks in the vault (32.425) and floor (31.775). Chippewa Falls won the triangular with a 132.025, while Superior finished third at 85.225.

Avery Ash won the vault as she secured the top all-round score of 34.675 on the night. Her 9.475 in the vault sets a personal best as she outscored the next highest gymnast by 0.925.

Avery Weinstock also had a personal-best mark of 7.7 for the vault as she was tied for seventh with teammate Hannah Bender, who improved upon her score from the season's first meet. Reese Aaby had a 7.55 and Makenzie Dalsbo received a 7.4.

On the floor Ash was runner-up by 0.1 to Chippewa Falls Izzy Keck after the Warrior gymnast scored 9.3, a personal record for the sophomore. Dalsbo was sixth at 7.95 and Aaby scored 7.675. Weinstock had a 6.85 for a new personal best, while Bender finished with a 6.425.

Dalsbo led the Warriors with a 7.625 for the uneven bars as she placed fifth. Ash was sixth at 7.575, Aaby scored 5.75, Bender was at 5.4 and Weinstock received a score of 3.325.

With a 8.325, Ash was runner-up for the balance beam with a 8.325, finishing 0.325 behind Keck. Dalso received a score of 6.85, Weinstock was at 5.225 and Bender earned a 5.175.

In addition to Ash winning the all-around title on the night, Dalsbo finished sixth, Bender was seventh and Weinstock came in eighth.

The Warriors will be back in action Tuesday for a Big Rivers meet at Menomonie.

Wrestling

Menomonie 66, Rice Lake 15

The veteran grapplers for the Warriors earned wins but Rice Lake was defeated by the Mustangs in a Big Rivers dual held at Ole Olsen Gym.

Easton Stone (5-0) made quick work of his opponent Brady Thompson during their battle at 195 pounds as Stone got Thompson to the mat in one minute, and 22 seconds.

Lucas Sirek (4-1) added a pin at 152 in a time of 3:42 against Jacob Anderson, and Aidan Drost stayed unbeaten on the season with a 9-6 decision against Steele Schaefer in their 182 bout.

The Warriors (1-4, 0-2) are back on the mat at Saturday's Eau Claire North Husky Invite.

Boys hockey

Chippewa Falls 6, Rice Lake

The Warriors were shut out by the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup at Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls (3-1, 1-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a period and added two more goals in the second.

Carter Andrews started at goalie for the Warriors (1-2, 1-2) and made 24 saves. Rice Lake was out shot 30-7.

The Warriors return to the ice Saturday for a nonconference game at Amery.