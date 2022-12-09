Read full article on original website
Related
tbinewsroom.com
Oliver Springs Man Charged in Wife’s Death
OLIVER SPRINGS – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Oliver Springs Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of First Degree Murder. At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents...
Grainger County man gets 36 years for rape, kidnapping of UT student
A Grainger County man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for the 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.
Woman dead, man charged after fatal shooting in Oliver Springs
Authorities are working a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs Monday that left one woman dead and one man in custody.
WBIR
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Knoxville 15-year-old
The TBI said Donovan Smith has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication. If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
‘Quiet’ neighborhood shaken after husband accused of shooting wife
Neighbors in Oliver Springs were shaken after a man was taken into police custody after his wife was found dead in a shooting.
indherald.com
Oneida man faces felony charges following alleged domestic assault
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing felony charges after an alleged domestic assault that occurred in the Verdun area on Sunday. James Tyler Carson, 29, of Edgewood Boulevard, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment. According to a...
Sevier County businessman sentenced on tax evasion charges
A Sevier County businessman was sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes while operating a ranch in Sevierville.
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
bbbtv12.com
Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody
Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
2-month investigation yields large drug, gun bust in Whitley County
After a two-month investigation, the Williamsburg Police Department performed a large gun and drug bust that led to the arrest of one man.
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
Bell County woman facing child exploitation charges after undercover investigation
A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
wymt.com
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the county led to multiple arrests. So far this month, they said they have made five arrests related to the trafficking of meth. Police said 64-year-old Marty Stewart, 40-year-old David...
Fatal crashes in Monroe County increase in 2022
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office plans to address the fatal crashes in Monroe County after the area saw an increase between 2021 to 2022.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
Drivers hospitalized after crash on University Avenue in Knoxville
WATE 6 was at the scene of two cars that were damaged after a crash in North Knoxville.
Knoxville firefighters prevent house fire after call for vehicles
Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to prevent two vehicle fires in a carport from spreading to a nearby home early Monday, Dec. 12.
4 accused of taking rifle, ammo, ballistic vest from patrol cars in Knoxville
Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were all victims of car burglaries in October.
18 ‘purposefully set’ fires near Clinton Highway under investigation, KFD says
Some of the arson fires have damaged buildings and trash bins near Clinton Highway.
wvlt.tv
Police: Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
Comments / 3