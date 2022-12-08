Read full article on original website
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Ohio State's Zach Harrison heading to 2023 Senior Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State defensive lineman and true senior Zach Harrison will suit up for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Organizers said Monday he has accepted his invitation. The Lewis Center native has had 30 tackles, three sacks,...
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off of two standout performances, Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The No. 3 Buckeyes are coming off a pair of wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State that moved them to 10-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 2011-12 season that Ohio State has started 10-0.
Ohio Attorney General Yost elected President of National Association of Attorneys General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been elected president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) for 2023. The association voted unanimously to elect Yost during the NAAG Capital Forum in Washington. “The trust of my colleagues is both gratifying and sobering,” said Yost. “This...
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
Jury selection begins in Park Layne murder
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jury selection started Monday in Clark County for a man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend. Noel Coles is accused of killing Jackie Coles who was found dead in her Park Layne home on Aug. 24, 2021. Noel was arrested in Indiana and brought back...
Xenia Community Schools renewal levy fails by one vote following automatic recount
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Board of Elections certified Monday that the renewal levy for Xenia Community Schools has failed by one vote. The levy renewal was initially certified as passing by a small margin, the final count for Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot was determined to be a tie, triggering an automatic recount process, according to the school district.
Family of Eric Cole plans lawsuit against Springfield Police, dispatchers
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Attorneys for the family of Eric Cole, who died after being run over by a police cruiser, plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Springfield Police and dispatchers. Cole, 42, died June 13, 2021, after a Springfield police cruiser, responding to a 911 call from...
Ross County Sheriff's deputy talking and walking after being in a medically induced coma
CLARKSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County Sheriff's Office deputy is talking and starting to walk again after being seriously injured during a shootout on Nov. 17. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was involved in a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office and was shot in the chest. The other person involved, Nicholas Mitchell, died.
