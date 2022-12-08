ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Zach Harrison heading to 2023 Senior Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State defensive lineman and true senior Zach Harrison will suit up for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Organizers said Monday he has accepted his invitation. The Lewis Center native has had 30 tackles, three sacks,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off of two standout performances, Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The No. 3 Buckeyes are coming off a pair of wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State that moved them to 10-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 2011-12 season that Ohio State has started 10-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Jury selection begins in Park Layne murder

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jury selection started Monday in Clark County for a man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend. Noel Coles is accused of killing Jackie Coles who was found dead in her Park Layne home on Aug. 24, 2021. Noel was arrested in Indiana and brought back...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Xenia Community Schools renewal levy fails by one vote following automatic recount

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Board of Elections certified Monday that the renewal levy for Xenia Community Schools has failed by one vote. The levy renewal was initially certified as passing by a small margin, the final count for Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot was determined to be a tie, triggering an automatic recount process, according to the school district.
XENIA, OH

