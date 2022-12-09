ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating after woman injured during assault

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault at Woman’s Hospital early Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said it was learned that the assault actually occurred on Rosenwald Road around 6:40 a.m. According to police, the woman sustained an injury to her...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for raping 9-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. According to arrest paperwork, 37-year-old Dedric Causey was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and battery with child endangerment. Deputies said Causey hit a bystander while the sexual assault was happening. No more...
BATON ROUGE, LA

