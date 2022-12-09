Read full article on original website
Woman bought poison online shortly before husband & boyfriend's deaths, prosecutors say
BATON ROUGE - The trial of Meshell Hale, a woman suspected of poisoning two men who died roughly a year apart, resumed Monday with prosecutors laying out some of the most damning evidence against her yet. Detectives testified that Hale — or a person using her name, contact information, credit...
Trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend stretches into week 2
A district judge listened to a fifth day of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of a woman accused of poisoning her former boyfriend and suspected of doing the same to her husband months later. Meshell Hale was in a downtown Baton Rouge courtroom inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse...
1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say
Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
Baton Rouge man accused of almost hitting deputies while nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was responding to a two-vehicle crash when they were called into action again by an alleged drunk driver. The crash scene was located at Jefferson Hwy. and Bocage Dr. The affidavit states that Brandon Moody, 34, of...
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
Baton Rouge woman arrested after speeding episode in Assumption school zone, officials say
A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped her from speeding through a school zone during morning student drop-offs; when the officer ordered her to pull off the road, the woman sped off, endangering the officer, the Sheriff's Office said. The officer was directing morning...
Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
'Drug dealer in white coat' faces prison term after Baton Rouge federal jury hears case
A Baton Rouge doctor whom federal prosecutors labeled a "drug dealer in a white coat" faces decades behind bars after being convicted of improperly prescribing large quantities of oxycodone for cash. Randy Lamartiniere, 64, faced 28 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. He looked at the floor and shook...
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
Chase that ended in deadly police shooting highlights drug-trafficking problem on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A special division of Louisiana State Police that has proven successful taking millions of dollars of drugs off the streets was involved in the deadly shooting that resulted in the death of Jose Reza-Navarro of Texas on Thursday. Their drug interdiction unit, which is made up of...
BRPD investigating after woman injured during assault
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault at Woman’s Hospital early Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said it was learned that the assault actually occurred on Rosenwald Road around 6:40 a.m. According to police, the woman sustained an injury to her...
Officers ask for help identifying person accused of armed robbery at convenience store
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was seen on camera robbing a convenience store around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
Man arrested after trying to set fire to truck of employer who fired him, the BRFD says
After a months-long investigation, a man was arrested Monday and accused of trying to set fire to the pickup truck of the restaurant manager who had fired him earlier that day, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. The incident happened about 10 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the parking lot...
License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
Man arrested for raping 9-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. According to arrest paperwork, 37-year-old Dedric Causey was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and battery with child endangerment. Deputies said Causey hit a bystander while the sexual assault was happening. No more...
Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
