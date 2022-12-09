ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Rite Aid All Have the Same (Growing) Problem

Over the last year, drugstore shoppers in certain cities may have noticed some changes to everything from shampoo and laundry detergent to $2 bags of candy -- many of the items that one could previously pick up and bring to the register are now under lock and key that can only be opened by calling over a store attendant.
The Independent

Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
NBC San Diego

Rising Thefts at Walmart Could Lead to Price Jumps, Store Closures, CEO Says

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said theft is becoming a bigger issue at stores across the U.S. If the problem continues, it could lead to store closures and price jumps, McMillon said. Walmart stores across the U.S. are grappling with an uptick in shoplifting that could lead to higher prices and...
drugstorenews.com

Kroger debuts on-demand floral, sushi delivery on DoorDash

Kroger is rolling out floral and sushi delivery on the DoorDash marketplace from banner stores across the country. The new delivery option through DoorDash marks the latest expansion of the grocer's seamless experience, providing customers with even more opportunities to get fresh, affordable products, the company said. “By offering customer-favorite...

