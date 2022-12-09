Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
fox17.com
Janet Jackson coming to Nashville for concert with Ludacris
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Grammy Award winning singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson is coming to Nashville with hip hop star and actor Ludacris. The duo is coming to Bridgestone Arena on May 4, 2023 as part of Jackson's Together Again tour. Nashville will be one of 33...
fox17.com
Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — 4-time Grammy-nominated country music star Walker Hayes is stopping in Nashville on his just-announced "Duck Buck Tour." Hayes says he is looking forward to going on tour again. He thanks the fans for their support and mentions planning to show his appreciation throughout his upcoming shows.
fox17.com
Three-day internationally sanctioned chess tournament being held in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Participants from 16 states and three countries are in Nashville to test their chess skills against the competition. More than 125 players are entered in the 2022 Music City Open being held at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel Ballroom, 2025 Rosa Parks Blvd., Friday through Sunday. It is an open event, which means any player of any age or ability can register.
fox17.com
Vendors, organizers hoped for larger turnout at Nashville Handmade Market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Vendors from across the nation set up shop in downtown Nashville this weekend. While some small business vendors left happy, others not so much. More than 250 vendors coming from the south east region for the Nashville Handmade Market inside Music City Center. The event hosted...
fox17.com
84-year-old missing from Nashville found in Williamson County
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Annie Reed & her car have been located on the interstate in Williamson County. She has been reunited with her family. Metro Nashville Police have issued a Silver Alert for Annie Reed. Reed, 84, was last seen Sunday. Her family says that she didn't...
fox17.com
Nashville Holiday Handmade Market taking place at Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Check out the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market for those one-of-a-kind gifts from small business owners. 250 artisan vendors are on-hand at the Music City Center Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). In addition to many handcrafted items, there will also be gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live music and more.
fox17.com
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
fox17.com
Police: Two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: 12/12/22 - Metro Police officers found the two children who ran away from their babysitter on Sunday. They are safe and not harmed, Metro Police reports. ---- A BOLO has been issued for two missing children out of East Nashville. A 9-year-old boy, Josue...
fox17.com
Missing La Vergne man with disability, health issues found
UPDATE: Cook has been found safe in Murfreesboro. A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.
fox17.com
Deadly hit-and-run occurs a block away from another in W. Nashville two days prior
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian is killed in a hit-and-run in West Nashville. A vehicle hit and killed a man on Charlotte Pike near 50th Avenue North at around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Metro Nashville police identified the victim as 57-year-old Zak Godwin II, of Cedar Hill. Investigators are working to...
fox17.com
Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Porch pirates caught on camera stealing from Old Hickory resident, teacher
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Porch pirates are caught on camera hitting a neighborhood in Old Hickory overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Several neighbors on Riverway Drive report being targeted by the same two men. Ring doorbell camera video shows a man at one of the targeted homes...
fox17.com
Ukraine war orphan miracle, senior citizen missionaries making it happen
Every time we do a story on the Wings of the Wind ministry in Ukraine, something wonderful happens. It happened again. FOX 17 News has been following this unlikely group of Middle Tennessee senior citizen missionaries that continue to go to war-torn Ukraine to serve orphans. On their last trip...
fox17.com
Dickson County kid with disabilities now has a ride to school following FOX 17 News report
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A welcome visitor rolled up the driveway to 8-year-old Kameron Beechum’s Dickson County home Monday morning. It’s a large SUV with a Dickson County Schools decal displayed on the side. This will be Kameron’s ride to school for the foreseeable future.
fox17.com
Authorities seeking information about Bald eagle likely shot in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Bald eagle that was likely shot is being treated in Wisconsin for multiple injuries, according to wildlife officials. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the eagle “suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in his wing, as well as a substantial wound at the fracture site, leaving him debilitated on the ground.”
