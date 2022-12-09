Only two weeks into competition, Moffat County girls wrestling took its first team win this weekend as the top squad at the Soroco Girls Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Bulldogs earned five individual titles during the event in Oak Creek with senior Makaela Simpson, juniors Adrianna Price, Maddie Soper and Kenleigh Pubanz and sophomore HayLee Staker going undefeated.

