ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Comments / 15

Real
3d ago

Okay now hold him against his will for the next 30 years..in prison 🤣🤣😂

Reply
10
Mary McClain
2d ago

This is horrible but why did it take three days to say she had to pick up her kids?

Reply
7
Related
WRDW-TV

Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Man, juvenile arrested for intoxication in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two people, including a fifteen-year-old, were arrested Saturday night on alcohol-related charges in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the responding deputy, he was conducting a routine business check at a gas station on Hwy. 25 north when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. The deputy says the passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be having an argument with the driver. The driver had a handgun, which the deputy repeatedly ordered him to put down.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Police looking for suspect following armed robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery. Police say it happened on December 10 at the Lucky Spot located at 1119 James Brown Boulevard. According to the incident report, the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Suspect Wanted in Weekend Armed Robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for armed robbery. The white male suspect reportedly robbed the Lucky Spot convenience store in the 1100 block of James Brown Boulevard just before 11 pm Saturday. The suspect is bald and was wearing...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a pair suspected of getting away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a Walmart cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. After releasing photos of the...
GROVETOWN, GA
counton2.com

4 charged after guns, drugs seized in Greenwood home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County. The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit. Officers knocked on the door...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
AUGUSTA, GA
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

Police investigating shooting at North Augusta apartment complex

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta Public Safety says it is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the Plaza Place Apartments around 3 a.m. Friday morning after multiple people called reporting hearing gunshots. Once deputies arrived...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy