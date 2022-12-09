Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
wfxg.com
Man, juvenile arrested for intoxication in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two people, including a fifteen-year-old, were arrested Saturday night on alcohol-related charges in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the responding deputy, he was conducting a routine business check at a gas station on Hwy. 25 north when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. The deputy says the passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be having an argument with the driver. The driver had a handgun, which the deputy repeatedly ordered him to put down.
Man out on bond after being arrested by BCSO for driving under the influence
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is out on bond after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Davis Beckham, of Madison, Georgia, who officers say was heavily intoxicated, was spotted getting out of a vehicle with a handgun and appeared to be […]
wfxg.com
Police looking for suspect following armed robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery. Police say it happened on December 10 at the Lucky Spot located at 1119 James Brown Boulevard. According to the incident report, the...
wgac.com
Suspect Wanted in Weekend Armed Robbery
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for armed robbery. The white male suspect reportedly robbed the Lucky Spot convenience store in the 1100 block of James Brown Boulevard just before 11 pm Saturday. The suspect is bald and was wearing...
WRDW-TV
Murder charge added in missing Aiken County mom case, family says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state is moving forward with murder and arson charges, in addition to kidnapping. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken...
One dead in drive-by shooting in Aiken
Law enforcement officers in Aiken County are investigating a deadly shooting.
WRDW-TV
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a pair suspected of getting away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a Walmart cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. After releasing photos of the...
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
counton2.com
4 charged after guns, drugs seized in Greenwood home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County. The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit. Officers knocked on the door...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
Richmond County jury finds man responsible for 2019 Meadowbrook Drive shooting death guilty
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the District Attorney’s Office, the man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Tony Sanford has been found guilty by a jury of his peers. According to District Attorney Jared Williams, Kwadere Barnoby was found guilty by a Richmond County jury on Thursday, December 8th. The incident happened […]
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register
A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
Police arrest Swainsboro man following armed robbery report
Quick and thorough work by the Georgia Southern University Police Department (UPD) led to the identification and arrest today of Izaah Rollins, 20, in connection to the Dec. 5 armed robbery reported on the University’s Statesboro Campus. Rollins, of 78 Ebenezer Church Road in Swainsboro, was charged with one...
Couple accused of tricking cashier, stealing thousands from Walmart
GROVETOWN, Ga. — Detectives in Georgia said they have identified a couple who stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise and gift cards from Walmart. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman grabbed expensive items at the Grovetown Walmart on Nov. 30 and took them to the checkout, WRDW reported.
wfxg.com
Police investigating shooting at North Augusta apartment complex
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta Public Safety says it is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the Plaza Place Apartments around 3 a.m. Friday morning after multiple people called reporting hearing gunshots. Once deputies arrived...
WRDW-TV
‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout. Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue. All of this happened...
wach.com
Aiken County man found dead after reported drive-by shooting: coroner said
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken victim has been identified after a reported drive-by shooting late Friday night, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. Officials say Christopher Croft Sr., 43, of Aiken, was found dead in a home on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW in Aiken.
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
