If you find yourself constantly giving in to others, or saying "yes" when you really want to say "no," it's likely that you lack boundaries. Boundaries are essential in any relationship - they help us to know what we will and won't tolerate from others. They also help us to respect other people's boundaries. If you don't have strong boundaries, then you're likely to end up feeling resentful, used, and taken advantage of.

17 DAYS AGO