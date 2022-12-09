Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
Click10.com
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA – Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer's biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
Click10.com
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
DOHA – After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then.
Click10.com
Morocco's tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by players after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Lawyer for corruption-accused Greek MEP says she's 'innocent'
The lawyer for a detained Greek member of the European Parliament on Tuesday said his client was "innocent" after she was charged with corruption in a probe into suspected bribes from World Cup host Qatar. Kaili visited Qatar just ahead of the World Cup and praised the country as a "frontrunner in labour rights", a sentiment she has repeated on the floor of the parliament.
What has been the longest gap between a player's international debuts?
And is Ishan Kishan the youngest and fastest to score a double-hundred in an ODI?
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years.
Peru’s Castillo calls new president a ‘usurper’ as protest death toll reaches seven
Ousted president calls successor Dina Boluarte the ‘snot and slobber of the coup-mongering right’ in a letter written behind bars
Comments / 0