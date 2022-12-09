ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Rice Lake man sentenced to prison on battery, strangulation and suffocation charges

A former Rice Lake man was sentenced to prison for aggravated battery, strangulation and suffocation, and possession of methamphetamine in Barron County Circuit Court.

Alexander Fedie, 29, was charged on Feb. 16 on three felony counts — aggravated battery-intend bodily harm with modifiers of repeater and domestic abuse; strangulation and suffocation with same modifiers; and possession of methamphetamine as a repeater — after police say he assaulted a woman at the Pullman Motel in Rice Lake on Feb. 15.

A jury found Fedie guilty on all three charges on Oct. 10, and Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced him on Friday to four years in prison and two years on extended supervision on the aggravated battery charge to be served consecutively to a prison sentence imposed and stayed in a 2020 case.

Fedie was sentenced the same on the strangulation and suffocation charge, but it was to be served consecutively to the sentence of the first charge.

On the possession of meth count, Fedie was sentenced to three years in prison followed by two years, to run consecutively with counts one and two.

Other stipulations include that Fedie must successfully complete any and all counseling, treatment and follow-up ordered, maintain absolute sobriety, and not possess or consume alcoholic beverages. The defendant can’t make contact with victim in this case or come within 300 feet of her primary residence.

Dodge Correctional is Fedie’s reception facility.

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County.

