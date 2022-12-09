ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life

HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Groundbreaking held for Vocational Shop/GED classroom at the Arcola Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program campus

On December 1, the Fort Bend County Juvenile Board, Fort Bend County Commissioners Court and the Fort Bend Independent School District broke ground on a new Vocational Shop/GED classroom at the Arcola Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program campus, 400 Coen Road, Arcola. According to a news release, the Juvenile Justice...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Humble ISD Students Come Together to Fill the Bus

Humble ISD Students Come Together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students come together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students involved in athletics and fine arts came together on Friday, December 9, 2022 to help “Fill the Bus”. The Humble ISD Fill The Bus event...
HUMBLE, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shenandoah, Tamina reach agreement to provide water services to Tamina community

Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.
SHENANDOAH, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Residence Inn Houston-West University and Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University Hotels Sold

Commonwealth Hotels announced the acquisition of the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University. Both hotels are centrally located in the Greenway Plaza- West University area, minutes away from Lakewood Church, HRG Park, the Houston Galleria, Rice University, and numerous upscale restaurants and nightlife. "It's an...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud

SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
SPRING, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE

