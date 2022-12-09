Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
KHOU
How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy
cw39.com
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor who suffered brain aneurysm celebrating her gift of life
HOUSTON - How many Christmas miracles have you witnessed this holiday season? Here’s one that's certainly worth sharing. A Houston doctor who has helped patients rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann for 30 years became a patient herself, and she says it truly is a miracle that she’s still here.
Volunteers search El Campo after animal rescue van involved in crash
During a routine trip to take rescue animals to their new homes across the country, the transport van was hit by tractor trailer.
Fort Bend Star
Groundbreaking held for Vocational Shop/GED classroom at the Arcola Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program campus
On December 1, the Fort Bend County Juvenile Board, Fort Bend County Commissioners Court and the Fort Bend Independent School District broke ground on a new Vocational Shop/GED classroom at the Arcola Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program campus, 400 Coen Road, Arcola. According to a news release, the Juvenile Justice...
Experts remind people to protect the elderly from respiratory illnesses during the holidays
HOUSTON — It's the time of the year when families come together but with a rise in flu and COVID cases, experts are warning people to take precautions to keep the elderly safe, especially those in nursing homes. 'Tis the season for contagious respiratory illnesses. "We are done with...
Nearly 40 Louisiana residents sick from Texas recalled oysters
Nearly 40 people in Louisiana are sick because of recalled oysters from Texas. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said this outbreak is still impacting consumers on the national level.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
Senior living guide: 27 places in the Pearland, Friendswood area designed for senior adults
Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Pearland and Friendswood area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Independent living communities cater to older adults with limited care needs....
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
kingwood.com
Humble ISD Students Come Together to Fill the Bus
Humble ISD Students Come Together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students come together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students involved in athletics and fine arts came together on Friday, December 9, 2022 to help “Fill the Bus”. The Humble ISD Fill The Bus event...
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
Shenandoah, Tamina reach agreement to provide water services to Tamina community
Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.
hotelnewsresource.com
Residence Inn Houston-West University and Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University Hotels Sold
Commonwealth Hotels announced the acquisition of the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University. Both hotels are centrally located in the Greenway Plaza- West University area, minutes away from Lakewood Church, HRG Park, the Houston Galleria, Rice University, and numerous upscale restaurants and nightlife. "It's an...
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
Click2Houston.com
Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud
SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
