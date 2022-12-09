ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

KWQC

Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Sioux City Journal

Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Holiday events in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Here is a list of Holiday events in the Quad Cities!. Winter Nights Winter Lights: The Quad City Botanical Center will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. Dates: Dec. 14 - Jan. 1, daily 5-9 p.m. Admission: Adults/$10,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time. According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer. During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport Police hits milestone with 20th toy drive

A big milestone for Davenport Police this weekend as they held their 20th annual toy drive to benefit local children during the holidays. The event raises money and collects new toys specifically for children and families involved in family resource programs. There were two collection sites where you could go...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Shop with a Cop brings smiles to Eldridge kids

Members of the Eldridge Police Department held their first Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, December 10. Their mission was to brighten the holidays for Eldridge families, so with the help of guidance counselors, private submissions and school employees, they identified kids who met the criteria for the program. Each child was partnered with […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event

Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
COAL VALLEY, IL
KWQC

Galva School District receives grant for their STEM program

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galva School District is receiving a grant for their STEM program to expand the reach that it currently has on it’s junior and senior high schools. A large check for $10,000 was presented during an assembly at the junior and senior high school Monday afternoon.
GALVA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KWQC

Davenport Police Association holds 20th annual Toy Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toy drive Saturday and Sunday is expected to give over 1,700 kids a little joy this season and beyond. Davenport Police Association hosted its 20th annual Toy Drive, with all the donated gifts and proceeds going to the Family Resources Program. The event was held at Northpark Mall near Firestone and organizers are expecting over 700 families to be supported by the drive.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

The booming growth in the Quad Cities’ microbrewery industry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The local craft beer industry has grown substantially over the last several years. Interest in microbreweries has seen expansion throughout the bistate region and beyond. Today’s episode explores the excitement and challenges experienced by some of these Quad Cities’ businesses as owners discuss their individual journeys and...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Santa, Mrs. Claus at Botanical Center 1 night only

Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the Botanical Center, Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 – one night only – for “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, when...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week

Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
DAVENPORT, IA

