Augustana College grad named CNN’s Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. Today, she’s a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College holds its annual “Season of Light”
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College presents its annual holiday program. “Season of Light” began on Dec 10 and will continue through Dec 16. traditions are connected to the sky above. “We like to bring science not just to our students here at...
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
Holiday events in the QCA
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Here is a list of Holiday events in the Quad Cities!. Winter Nights Winter Lights: The Quad City Botanical Center will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. Dates: Dec. 14 - Jan. 1, daily 5-9 p.m. Admission: Adults/$10,...
Ballet Quad Cities holds final performance at Rock Island location, set to move to Moline
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ballet Quad Cities is planning for a big move come the new year. The local organization held its final performance of the Nutcracker, Sunday, Dec. 11. at 2:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. At the show, Ballet Quad Cities set up a booth, advertising its soon-to-be new headquarters. It's moving from Rock Island to downtown Moline.
Moline police set up benefits for officer fighting brain cancer
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer is fighting brain cancer, and the department has set up ways to help the family during this time. According to Moline police, Officer Branden Bowden has been diagnosed with brain cancer. During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of...
Davenport Police hits milestone with 20th toy drive
A big milestone for Davenport Police this weekend as they held their 20th annual toy drive to benefit local children during the holidays. The event raises money and collects new toys specifically for children and families involved in family resource programs. There were two collection sites where you could go...
Shop with a Cop brings smiles to Eldridge kids
Members of the Eldridge Police Department held their first Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, December 10. Their mission was to brighten the holidays for Eldridge families, so with the help of guidance counselors, private submissions and school employees, they identified kids who met the criteria for the program. Each child was partnered with […]
A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
Galva School District receives grant for their STEM program
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galva School District is receiving a grant for their STEM program to expand the reach that it currently has on it’s junior and senior high schools. A large check for $10,000 was presented during an assembly at the junior and senior high school Monday afternoon.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Davenport Police Association holds 20th annual Toy Drive
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toy drive Saturday and Sunday is expected to give over 1,700 kids a little joy this season and beyond. Davenport Police Association hosted its 20th annual Toy Drive, with all the donated gifts and proceeds going to the Family Resources Program. The event was held at Northpark Mall near Firestone and organizers are expecting over 700 families to be supported by the drive.
A place in the Quad Cities helping veterans live their best lives
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Veteran Outreach Center has been in the area serving local vets since 2016. They focus on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us. The Veteran Outreach Center offers many supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and...
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
The booming growth in the Quad Cities’ microbrewery industry
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The local craft beer industry has grown substantially over the last several years. Interest in microbreweries has seen expansion throughout the bistate region and beyond. Today’s episode explores the excitement and challenges experienced by some of these Quad Cities’ businesses as owners discuss their individual journeys and...
Santa, Mrs. Claus at Botanical Center 1 night only
Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the Botanical Center, Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 – one night only – for “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, when...
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week
Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
Results official but still unclear in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County canvassed the results from the Iowa House District 81 race on Monday, making the results official and claiming Republican Luana Stoltenberg as the winner over Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg is set to take her place as a state representative in January. However, there are...
