Odell Beckham Jr. says he doesn't 'see the point' in playing regular season

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. is still available. As playoffs loom, questions remain about which team will win the OBJ sweepstakes and what kind of impact he will be able to make ten months after tearing his ACL.

The star receiver addressed these questions in part during an appearance on Lebron James’ “Thursday Night Football” alternate telecast “The Shop.”

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said. “I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

He also reflected on his five seasons in New York, as the Giants are among the three teams that showed public interest in his addition.

An open door for a return to New York

“I’ll say this but it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do,” Beckham said.

Even with his disclaimer, the comment is fuel for fans who hope to see Beckham and the Giants’ star running back fulfill the expectations that were cut short with Beckham’s trade to the Browns.

Beckham has mentioned the desire for multi-year deal, which could be of interest for the Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills are also in the race for Beckham.

Though the Cowboys have cooled on their recruitment of the star, Barkley wasn't moved by their efforts.

"I don't have to tweet at him," Barkley quipped.

"I think it would be a great story to come back to a place he was at before and continue to help build success," he added. "To come here with the right mindset and be a leader and be the type of player that he can be for this team. Like I said, he's a special player."

If not signed soon, it's possible the wait for Beckham's return will continue until next season.

