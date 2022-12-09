ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Smart Money: Rising Interest Rates, and Budgeting With Apps

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with a discussion about who is hurt the most by the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. Then we pivot to this week’s money question...
GOBankingRates

What Is the Debt Lasso Method?

When you're buried in credit card debt, finding a method to help you tackle the debt quickly and regain control of your finances can be a game-changer. However, with so many different debt hacks and...
The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

You don't need to be wealthy to retire a millionaire. Investing even a little each month can add up significantly over time. Despite the current market slump, it's not necessarily a bad time to invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: My Mom Signed Our Truck Loan. What Happens if She Dies?

We have terrible credit. My mom financed our truck. My husband was supposed to be put on the loan as a co-signer but wasn't. My mom is older and now has serious health conditions. She is concerned about what happens to the truck if she passes. We can't currently refinance the loan in our name. What would happen if she did pass? We have made all the payments. The registration and plates are in our name. Her name alone is on the loan.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Saving For Retirement at 50

Whether you’re trying to save for retirement at age 50 or have already reached that stage, there are several things you can do to get on the right track. These tips will show you how to get a grip on your finances and make your money work for you in retirement.
MySanAntonio

Are vitamins FSA eligible?

While perusing the options available to spend your Flexible Savings Account (FSA) money, it makes sense to assume vitamins would be an eligible expense. We take them to stay healthy, after all, and isn’t that what the fund is meant for?. Unfortunately, most vitamins don’t qualify — but there...
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.

