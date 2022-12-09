We have terrible credit. My mom financed our truck. My husband was supposed to be put on the loan as a co-signer but wasn't. My mom is older and now has serious health conditions. She is concerned about what happens to the truck if she passes. We can't currently refinance the loan in our name. What would happen if she did pass? We have made all the payments. The registration and plates are in our name. Her name alone is on the loan.

26 DAYS AGO