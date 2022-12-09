Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Jelly Roll Overwhelmed by a Love He Created in Nashville [Concert Review]
Jelly Roll's tour-ending Nashville concert had pyrotechnics, a second stage and a few special guests. OK, the "Son of a Sinner" singer had 11 top-tier special guests, each more excited to see him thriving on the city's biggest stage than the last. The Friday night (Dec. 9) concert included hits...
A Nashville Man Shows Off His $4500 Apartment On A Tourist Street & Says It's So Noisy
A man's apartment in Nashville, TN is currently going viral due to TikTok users being shocked at the amount he pays in monthly rent despite having to deal with the constant noisiness coming from the famous Broadway Street. realtor Gavren Dochterman (@gavrenn) recently posted a video on the social media...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
Culinary Estate coming to Hendersonville next year
The Highlight is expected to open in 2023.
Voting now open in Name a Snowplow contest
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.
wpln.org
As rubber hits the road with Nashville speedway racetrack, opponents and supporters line up to voice their opinions
For at least a decade, Nashville has been talking about what to do with its fairground speedway. Last month, Nashville’s mayor and Bristol Motor Speedway presented their proposal to restore the track. This month fans and opponents lined up to weigh in on a chance to restore the property.
Good Times coming to Nashville
The Bar will open early next year, according to owner Shaun Shekab Folad.
Franklin's 'Dickens of a Christmas' transports attendees back in time
It's a beloved tradition in Middle Tennessee: thousands of people filled historic downtown Franklin for the 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas.
territorysupply.com
Your Guide for the Ultimate Atlanta to Nashville Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Want an easy, relaxed southern road trip filled with nature, quaint small towns, and history aplenty? Then pack your bags for a journey from Atlanta to Nashville.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
williamsonhomepage.com
10 Middle Tennessee High School music teachers nominated for Manilow Music Teacher Award
10 Middle Tennessee music teachers are in the running to win a cash prize, musical instruments and concert tickets from legendary Grammy Award-winning musician Barry Manilow, who will perform in Nashville on January 20, 2023. According to a news release, those 10 teachers are:. Nashville School of the Arts' Trey...
rejournals.com
Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville
Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Must-See Holiday Light Displays in and Around Nashville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there is a fa-la-la-la-lot of holiday cheer in Music City (and beyond). Grab a hot chocolate, don your finest ugly holiday sweater, and set out dashing through the snow, because we’ve rounded up some festive and fun light displays that Saint Nick himself would approve of.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
nashvillemoms.com
Ski Resorts Within a Day’s Drive From Nashville
Winter is upon us, and that brings with it winter activities. But how can you enjoy skiing without mountains or snow near Middle Tennessee? Well, we have rounded up a list of great ski resorts, and other winter outdoor activities, within driving distance of Nashville!. About 4 hours to the...
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance’s Centennial Location Moving to TOA One C1TY
NASHVILLE - Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce that on Monday, December 19, 2022, TOA Nashville-Centennial will move from its Centennial Hospital campus location at 345 23rd Ave. N, Suite 212, Nashville, TN 37203 to TOA's OneC1TY location. The practices of Dr....
Nashville doctor shares advice for fighting off seasonal affective disorder
Middle Tennessee has seen its fair share of gloomy days this fall, which is why Ascension St. Thomas is offering tips on how to deal with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
williamsonhomepage.com
Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach
The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
