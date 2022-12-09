ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
MURFREESBORO, TN
territorysupply.com

Your Guide for the Ultimate Atlanta to Nashville Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Want an easy, relaxed southern road trip filled with nature, quaint small towns, and history aplenty? Then pack your bags for a journey from Atlanta to Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Must-See Holiday Light Displays in and Around Nashville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there is a fa-la-la-la-lot of holiday cheer in Music City (and beyond). Grab a hot chocolate, don your finest ugly holiday sweater, and set out dashing through the snow, because we’ve rounded up some festive and fun light displays that Saint Nick himself would approve of.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemoms.com

Ski Resorts Within a Day’s Drive From Nashville

Winter is upon us, and that brings with it winter activities. But how can you enjoy skiing without mountains or snow near Middle Tennessee? Well, we have rounded up a list of great ski resorts, and other winter outdoor activities, within driving distance of Nashville!. About 4 hours to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance’s Centennial Location Moving to TOA One C1TY

NASHVILLE - Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce that on Monday, December 19, 2022, TOA Nashville-Centennial will move from its Centennial Hospital campus location at 345 23rd Ave. N, Suite 212, Nashville, TN 37203 to TOA's OneC1TY location. The practices of Dr....
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach

The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
NASHVILLE, TN

