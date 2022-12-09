ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started

The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
TUCSON, AZ
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana vs. Arizona game day essentials

It’s a top-15 showdown as Indiana and Arizona battle in the desert on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Las Vegas Clash matchup at the MGM Grand. No. 14 Indiana (8-1) vs. No. 10 Arizona (7-1) Tip Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Location: MGM Grand...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona outmuscles No. 14 Indiana in Las Vegas in first-ever matchup

LAS VEGAS—With a formidable opponent, a partisan crowd—not the good kind—and a national, primetime TV audience, Arizona’s matchup with No. 14 Indiana had the energy normally reserved for a heavyweight boxing match, or maybe the UFC card going on across the street. So it was only...
TUCSON, AZ
abc17news.com

No. 10 Arizona tops No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in Vegas clash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits. Oumar Ballo had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson scored 16 and Kerr Kriisa finished with 14. Indiana had five players in double figures, led by Race Thompson with 16 points and nine rebounds.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
azdesertswarm.com

Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards

The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

No. 25 Arizona GymCats prepare for season with annual showcase

Recruiting is how you fix all that ails you. That’s the philosophy of Arizona gymnastics head coach John Court. After five years on the job (and a sixth as the interim head coach), Court feels like they have gotten enough recruits on board that they can begin competing on a national level.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Spotlight back on for Arizona GymCat Zaza Brovedani after Achilles injury

After the Arizona GymCats performed their showcase on Saturday afternoon, a long line of fans gathered on the eastern concourse to get autographs. Almost 45 minutes after the event, the last group was at the table. One little girl finally got to the end of the athletes and found the one she was looking for, senior bars specialist Zaza Brovedani.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball vs. Indiana: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats get a major challenge when they take on the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Las Vegas Clash in Sin City. Arizona basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Wildcats games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!)
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE

