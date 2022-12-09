Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball tumbles in Associated Press Top 25, NET rankings after loss to Kansas
Their first loss of the season cost Arizona women’s basketball. A lot. The Wildcats tumbled eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and even further in the NET after losing big to Kansas last weekend. Arizona went from No. 12 to No. 20 in the AP poll this...
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started
The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Arizona game day essentials
It’s a top-15 showdown as Indiana and Arizona battle in the desert on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Las Vegas Clash matchup at the MGM Grand. No. 14 Indiana (8-1) vs. No. 10 Arizona (7-1) Tip Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Location: MGM Grand...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona outmuscles No. 14 Indiana in Las Vegas in first-ever matchup
LAS VEGAS—With a formidable opponent, a partisan crowd—not the good kind—and a national, primetime TV audience, Arizona’s matchup with No. 14 Indiana had the energy normally reserved for a heavyweight boxing match, or maybe the UFC card going on across the street. So it was only...
abc17news.com
No. 10 Arizona tops No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in Vegas clash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits. Oumar Ballo had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson scored 16 and Kerr Kriisa finished with 14. Indiana had five players in double figures, led by Race Thompson with 16 points and nine rebounds.
azdesertswarm.com
Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards
The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss to Arizona
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 89-75 loss to Arizona on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
azdesertswarm.com
No. 25 Arizona GymCats prepare for season with annual showcase
Recruiting is how you fix all that ails you. That’s the philosophy of Arizona gymnastics head coach John Court. After five years on the job (and a sixth as the interim head coach), Court feels like they have gotten enough recruits on board that they can begin competing on a national level.
azdesertswarm.com
Spotlight back on for Arizona GymCat Zaza Brovedani after Achilles injury
After the Arizona GymCats performed their showcase on Saturday afternoon, a long line of fans gathered on the eastern concourse to get autographs. Almost 45 minutes after the event, the last group was at the table. One little girl finally got to the end of the athletes and found the one she was looking for, senior bars specialist Zaza Brovedani.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Indiana: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats get a major challenge when they take on the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Las Vegas Clash in Sin City. Arizona basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Wildcats games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!)
Behind the deal: Battery manufacturer chose Arizona from among a dozen states
After a search across about a dozen states over the course of a year, Utah-based startup American Battery Factory picked Arizona for its first U.S. facility and headquarters this year.
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
1 Arizona City Among Top 25 Most Fun Cities In America
WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
fox10phoenix.com
Tucson realtor attacked and escaped abduction by suspect who was caught 2 months later in Texas
The Tucson Police Department says a man they believe assaulted and attempted to kidnap a pregnant realtor has been caught more than 2 months later in Texas. Her injuries, police say, caused her to lose her baby.
City of Tucson orders some houseless people to relocate from their encampments
Charles Allen helped some houseless people clean up their encampment after the City of Tucson ordered them to leave within 72 hours.
Front Page Fiasco in Vail: Incorporation article sparks controversy
A push to incorporate the community of Vail into a town or city is moving forward, but now also being held back by controversy.
Sheriff Hathaway Visits Container Wall Protesters, Offers His Support
On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway made an unscheduled visit to the group of protesters who have been working since Nov. 29 to stop construction of the container wall by the state of Arizona in Coronado National Forest, inside the neighboring Cochise County. “He just came riding...
Comments / 0